What Happens If You Stop Your PF Contributions? Know In 5 Points

Your PF isn't just a savings account; it's also a long-term investment for retirement. But do you know what happens if you stop EPF contributions? When does the account become inactive, and how is it taxed? If not, find out here.

When you leave a job where EPF was deducted or start one not covered by the EPF Act, new contributions stop. However, your EPF account stays active, and you keep earning interest on it.

If no contributions are made for 36 months (3 years), the account becomes inoperative. Interest is earned until then. After it becomes inactive, no new interest is added, but your existing balance remains safe.

If you're unemployed for over two months, you can withdraw your EPF. Tax applies if withdrawn before 5 years of service. If the money stays in an active account, the interest is not taxed.

When changing jobs, it's better to transfer your EPF account than leave it dormant. The UAN makes it easy to link and transfer all EPF accounts. This secures your service record and continues tax benefits.

Not contributing to EPF impacts long-term wealth. It's hard to track old accounts with outdated KYC. Update details and consolidate accounts to maximize retirement savings.