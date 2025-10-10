AI-Reimagined Mahabharat To Premiere On WAVES OTT And Doordarshan THIS October

One of India's most celebrated epics, the Mahabharat, is set to return in an AI-led reimagination series on the WAVES OTT platform and television.

Helmed by the Collective Media Network, the series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25, 2025, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11:00 AM starting November 2, 2025.

The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via WAVES OTT, according to the press note.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India's public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism, according to the press note.

The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.

Speaking on the collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, stated, "Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original Mahabharat during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India's greatest epics anew, honouring tradition while embracing cutting-edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting," as per the press note.

Reflecting on the partnership, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network remarked, "Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharat on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today's generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today's technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking." (ANI)

