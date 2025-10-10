403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast 10/10: Supply Concerns Grow (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Light Sweet Crude oil market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back gains rather quickly. There are a couple of different things going on during the trading session that might be weighing upon the crude oil market, but at the end of the day, the longer-term attitude of crude has been fairly negative to begin with. After all, the Russians, OPEC, in the United States are all pumping out oil as rapidly as they can, and that of course floods the market with supply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment