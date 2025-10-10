USD Gains On Its Peers' Weakness S&P500 Quietly Growing

The US dollar continued its advance thanks to the weakness of its competitors. The political crisis in France has heightened the risks of early parliamentary elections and the potential resignation of Emmanuel Macron as president, thereby putting pressure on the euro. The new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and soon-to-be Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, supports fiscal stimulus and opposes interest rate hikes. Doubts about the central bank's independence have weakened the yen.
