Lee Kum Kee Global Culinary Immersion Programme Debuts In Bhutan

Zimpon Wom Sonam Thinley, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, sixth from left), Dasho Tashi Wangmo, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Royal Government of Bhutan (back row, seventh from left), Dasho Kesang Chuki Dorjee, Eminent Member, National Council of Bhutan, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, eighth from right), Karma Tshering, Executive Director, Post Skilling, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme (back row, fifth from right), Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce (back row, seventh from right), and Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney (back row, sixth from right), present certificates to young chefs of the culinary culture exchange programme.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.