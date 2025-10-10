Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q3)


2025-10-10 04:06:06
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 17th October 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 Constituent Eligibility Update
Following the latest quarterly review and careful consideration, the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee ("the Committee") has approved the inclusion of Binance coin (BNB) as an eligible constituent in various ixCrypto Indexes, effective from the 2025 Q4 review. In accordance with Section 3.9 of the index methodology ("Conflict of Interest Rule"), BNB had previously been excluded to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The Committee noted that the inclusion of BNB has been discussed in past review meetings, reflecting a continuous evaluation of market developments over the years. The Committee considered various factors including change of its shareholding structure, evolution of world environment on cryptocurrencies and how Binance evolved in this evolution. With its significant market capitalization and liquidity, the inclusion of BNB is expected to enhance the index's market representativeness and better reflect the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market.

1.2 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
The number of constituents will decrease to 19 with 0 additions and 2 deletions.

Additions
No addition

Deletions
  • Pi
  • Pepe After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.74%* (excluding stablecoins, which represents 6.66% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 75.38%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

    Since the last review, there has been a increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.09T to USD3.83T (+23.95%)#, and a increase in the daily volume from USD107.37B to USD163.91B (+52.66%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 3.45% since the last review.

    1.3 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

    1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")

    Additions
    No addition

    Deletions
    No deletion

    1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").

    Additions
    No addition

    Deletions
    No deletion

    1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").

    Additions
  • Stellar Deletions
  • Avalanche 1.4 ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes
    As of the cut-off date on 30th September 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

    At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 81.71% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

    1.5 i xCrypto Stablecoin Index
    The number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 6.66% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 97.45% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

    Additions
    No addition

    Deletions
    No deletion

    3. Exchange Review

    To ensure a fairest price objective, all indexes are calculated based on average of multiple exchanges. As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:
  • Binance
  • MEXC
  • Bitget
  • OKX
  • Gate
  • OKX
  • Huobi Global (NEW)
  • Crypto
  • Coinbase Exchange
  • Upbit (NEW) Removed Exchanges
    Nil

    The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

    For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email ... . More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website .

    *Exclude stable coins and coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)
    #As of 30th September 2025, based on the past 90 days average
    XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q3

    ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

    • Universe
    		All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
    Selection Criteria
    		Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
    Number of Constituents
    		19 in Q3 2025
    Launch Date
    		12th December 2018
    Base Date
    		3rd December 2018
    Base Value
    		1,000
    Reconstitution Rule
    		If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
    Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
    		Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
    Weighting Methodology
    		Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
    Currency
    		US Dollar
    Dissemination
    		Every 5 seconds for 24x7

    (On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
    Website


    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index


    		Crypto
    		90-day-average- Market Cap
    		90-day-average-Volume
    		Cut-off

    Price
    		Cumulative

    Market Coverage
    		Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
    1
    		Bitcoin
    		$2,278,834,864,037
    		$60,457,203,956
    		$112,122.64
    		59.48%
    		40.00%
    2
    		Ethereum
    		$474,442,908,932
    		$36,732,560,860
    		$4,141.48
    		71.87%
    		29.90%
    3
    		XRP
    		$174,946,226,380
    		$6,744,877,164
    		$2.87
    		76.43%
    		10.26%
    4
    		Solana
    		$103,279,479,871
    		$7,173,252,818
    		$210.74
    		79.13%
    		6.85%
    5
    		Dogecoin
    		$33,834,299,395
    		$2,889,726,619
    		$0.24
    		80.01%
    		2.15%
    6
    		TRON
    		$31,227,703,047
    		$1,014,111,972
    		$0.34
    		80.83%
    		1.90%
    7
    		Cardano
    		$28,644,283,255
    		$1,501,932,628
    		$0.81
    		81.58%
    		1.73%
    8
    		Hyperliquid
    		$15,151,737,591
    		$345,997,654
    		$47.10
    		81.97%
    		0.95%
    9
    		Chainlink
    		$13,835,002,419
    		$1,051,639,356
    		$21.68
    		82.33%
    		0.88%
    10
    		Sui
    		$12,440,898,179
    		$1,364,157,180
    		$3.28
    		82.66%
    		0.70%
    11
    		Stellar
    		$12,174,766,375
    		$521,674,738
    		$0.37
    		82.97%
    		0.70%
    12
    		Bitcoin Cash
    		$11,100,080,657
    		$496,087,329
    		$556.21
    		83.26%
    		0.66%
    13
    		Avalanche
    		$10,440,454,130
    		$789,262,379
    		$30.01
    		83.54%
    		0.76%
    14
    		Hedera
    		$9,848,921,954
    		$430,732,838
    		$0.22
    		83.79%
    		0.55%
    15
    		Litecoin
    		$8,380,178,217
    		$742,597,878
    		$106.85
    		84.01%
    		0.49%
    16
    		Toncoin
    		$7,947,705,221
    		$238,221,371
    		$2.72
    		84.22%
    		0.41%
    17
    		Shiba Inu
    		$7,607,518,622
    		$252,779,336
    		$0.00
    		84.42%
    		0.42%
    18
    		Polkadot
    		$6,362,234,896
    		$329,933,823
    		$4.00
    		84.59%
    		0.39%
    19
    		Uniswap
    		$5,992,742,481
    		$476,047,315
    		$7.75
    		84.74%
    		0.30%

    As of 30 September,2025

    # Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
    Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
    For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes


    		Index Constituent
    		ixCrypto 5 EW Index
    		ixCrypto 5 SR Index
    		ixCrypto 10 EW Index
    		ixCrypto 10 SR Index
    		ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
    		ixCrypto

    Altcoin 10

    SR Index
    1
    		Bitcoin
    		20.00%
    		51.98%
    		10.00%
    		38.85%
    		-
    		-
    2
    		Ethereum
    		20.00%
    		19.45%
    		10.00%
    		18.38%
    		10.00%
    		28.73%
    3
    		XRP
    		20.00%
    		12.78%
    		10.00%
    		10.76%
    		10.00%
    		16.83%
    4
    		Solana
    		20.00%
    		10.14%
    		10.00%
    		8.80%
    		10.00%
    		13.75%
    5
    		Dogecoin
    		20.00%
    		5.65%
    		10.00%
    		4.92%
    		10.00%
    		7.70%
    6
    		TRON
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		4.63%
    		10.00%
    		7.24%
    7
    		Cardano
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		4.42%
    		10.00%
    		6.91%
    8
    		Hyperliquid
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		3.27%
    		10.00%
    		5.12%
    9
    		Chainlink
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		3.15%
    		10.00%
    		4.93%
    10
    		Sui
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		2.82%
    		10.00%
    		4.39%
    11
    		Stellar
    		-
    		-
    		-
    		-
    		10.00%
    		4.40%

    As of 30 September 2025

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

    Crypto
    		90-day-average Crypto Market Cap
    		90-day-average Crypto V olume
    		Index Level
    		Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
    		Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
    Bitcoin
    		$2,278,834,864,037
    		$60,457,203,956
    		27640.65
    		50.00%
    		81.72%
    Ethereum
    		$474,442,908,932
    		$36,732,560,860
    		36240.60
    		50.00%
    		18.28%

    As of 30 September 2025

    Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes


    		Crypto
    		90-day-average- Market Cap
    		90-day-average-

    volume
    		Cut-off

    Price
    		Cumulative

    Market Coverage
    		Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
    1
    		USDT
    		$165,529,410,166
    		$117,007,574,784
    		$1.0003
    		4.32%
    		40.00%
    2
    		USDC
    		$67,794,328,942
    		$14,891,104,436
    		$0.9999
    		6.09%
    		40.00%
    3
    		USDe
    		$10,082,403,116
    		$266,715,140
    		$1.0008
    		6.35%
    		14.55%
    4
    		Dai
    		$5,365,005,371
    		$16,886,154,186
    		$0.9999
    		6.49%
    		5.45%

    As of 30 September 2025

    ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

    Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

    The vendor tickers are shown below:

    Index Name
    		Bloomberg Ticker
    		TradingView Ticker
    		Reuters Ticker

    		Real-time
    		Delayed


    ixCrypto Index
    		IXCI
    		IXCI2
    		IXCI
    		.IXCI
    ixBitcoin Index
    		IXCBI
    		IXCBI2
    		IXBI
    		.IXBI1
    ixEthereum Index
    		IXCEI
    		IXCEI2
    		IXEI
    		.IXEI1


    For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

    For data licensing and product, please contact us at ... .

    For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact ...

    MENAFN10102025003551001712ID1110177192

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

