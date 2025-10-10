Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q3)

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 17th October 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:



1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series



1.1 Constituent Eligibility Update

Following the latest quarterly review and careful consideration, the IX Asia Index Advisory Committee ("the Committee") has approved the inclusion of Binance coin (BNB) as an eligible constituent in various ixCrypto Indexes, effective from the 2025 Q4 review. In accordance with Section 3.9 of the index methodology ("Conflict of Interest Rule"), BNB had previously been excluded to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The Committee noted that the inclusion of BNB has been discussed in past review meetings, reflecting a continuous evaluation of market developments over the years. The Committee considered various factors including change of its shareholding structure, evolution of world environment on cryptocurrencies and how Binance evolved in this evolution. With its significant market capitalization and liquidity, the inclusion of BNB is expected to enhance the index's market representativeness and better reflect the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market.



1.2 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

The number of constituents will decrease to 19 with 0 additions and 2 deletions.



Additions

No addition



Deletions

Pi Pepe After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.74%* (excluding stablecoins, which represents 6.66% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 75.38%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.



Since the last review, there has been a increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.09T to USD3.83T (+23.95%)#, and a increase in the daily volume from USD107.37B to USD163.91B (+52.66%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price increased by 3.45% since the last review.



1.3 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes



1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")



Additions

No addition



Deletions

No deletion



1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").



Additions

No addition



Deletions

No deletion



1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").



Additions

Stellar Deletions

Avalanche 1.4 ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 30th September 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 87.71% and 12.29% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.



At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 81.71% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.



1.5 i xCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain at 4. Stablecoin comprises 6.66% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 97.45% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.



Additions

No addition



Deletions

No deletion



3. Exchange Review



To ensure a fairest price objective, all indexes are calculated based on average of multiple exchanges. As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Binance MEXC Bitget OKX Gate OKX Huobi Global (NEW) Crypto Coinbase Exchange Upbit (NEW) Removed Exchanges

Nil



The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.



For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please refer to the website.



*Exclude stable coins and coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30th September 2025, based on the past 90 days average

XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q3



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")





Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

19 in Q3 2025

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 24x7



(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)

Website







Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-Volume

Cut-off



Price

Cumulative



Market Coverage

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$2,278,834,864,037

$60,457,203,956

$112,122.64

59.48%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$474,442,908,932

$36,732,560,860

$4,141.48

71.87%

29.90%

3

XRP

$174,946,226,380

$6,744,877,164

$2.87

76.43%

10.26%

4

Solana

$103,279,479,871

$7,173,252,818

$210.74

79.13%

6.85%

5

Dogecoin

$33,834,299,395

$2,889,726,619

$0.24

80.01%

2.15%

6

TRON

$31,227,703,047

$1,014,111,972

$0.34

80.83%

1.90%

7

Cardano

$28,644,283,255

$1,501,932,628

$0.81

81.58%

1.73%

8

Hyperliquid

$15,151,737,591

$345,997,654

$47.10

81.97%

0.95%

9

Chainlink

$13,835,002,419

$1,051,639,356

$21.68

82.33%

0.88%

10

Sui

$12,440,898,179

$1,364,157,180

$3.28

82.66%

0.70%

11

Stellar

$12,174,766,375

$521,674,738

$0.37

82.97%

0.70%

12

Bitcoin Cash

$11,100,080,657

$496,087,329

$556.21

83.26%

0.66%

13

Avalanche

$10,440,454,130

$789,262,379

$30.01

83.54%

0.76%

14

Hedera

$9,848,921,954

$430,732,838

$0.22

83.79%

0.55%

15

Litecoin

$8,380,178,217

$742,597,878

$106.85

84.01%

0.49%

16

Toncoin

$7,947,705,221

$238,221,371

$2.72

84.22%

0.41%

17

Shiba Inu

$7,607,518,622

$252,779,336

$0.00

84.42%

0.42%

18

Polkadot

$6,362,234,896

$329,933,823

$4.00

84.59%

0.39%

19

Uniswap

$5,992,742,481

$476,047,315

$7.75

84.74%

0.30%





Index Constituent

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto



Altcoin 10



SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20.00%

51.98%

10.00%

38.85%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20.00%

19.45%

10.00%

18.38%

10.00%

28.73%

3

XRP

20.00%

12.78%

10.00%

10.76%

10.00%

16.83%

4

Solana

20.00%

10.14%

10.00%

8.80%

10.00%

13.75%

5

Dogecoin

20.00%

5.65%

10.00%

4.92%

10.00%

7.70%

6

TRON

-

-

10.00%

4.63%

10.00%

7.24%

7

Cardano

-

-

10.00%

4.42%

10.00%

6.91%

8

Hyperliquid

-

-

10.00%

3.27%

10.00%

5.12%

9

Chainlink

-

-

10.00%

3.15%

10.00%

4.93%

10

Sui

-

-

10.00%

2.82%

10.00%

4.39%

11

Stellar

-

-

-

-

10.00%

4.40%



Crypto

90-day-average Crypto Market Cap

90-day-average Crypto V olume

Index Level

Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50

Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional

Bitcoin

$2,278,834,864,037

$60,457,203,956

27640.65

50.00%

81.72%

Ethereum

$474,442,908,932

$36,732,560,860

36240.60

50.00%

18.28%





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-



volume

Cut-off



Price

Cumulative



Market Coverage

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

USDT

$165,529,410,166

$117,007,574,784

$1.0003

4.32%

40.00%

2

USDC

$67,794,328,942

$14,891,104,436

$0.9999

6.09%

40.00%

3

USDe

$10,082,403,116

$266,715,140

$1.0008

6.35%

14.55%

4

Dai

$5,365,005,371

$16,886,154,186

$0.9999

6.49%

5.45%



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

TradingView Ticker

Reuters Ticker



Real-time

Delayed





ixCrypto Index

IXCI

IXCI2

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

IXCBI2

IXBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

IXCEI2

IXEI

.IXEI1



As of 30 September,2025# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap. Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume. For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website. As of 30 September 2025. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged. The vendor tickers are shown below: For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes.