NHG Health And DFI Retail Group Collaborate To Empower Holistic Wellness In Asia

DFI Retail Group and NHG Health have established a new partnership to make preventive care and everyday health and wellness more accessible to the public in across Singapore and Asia, and will collaboratively develop affordable solutions for general well-being, healthy ageing and family health.

