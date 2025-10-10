Private Banker International Announces Winners Of The 2025 Global Wealth Awards
This year’s winners represent private banks, family offices and individual leaders who have demonstrated resilience, client focus and innovation over the past year.
Entries were assessed through a rigorous judging process, evaluating measurable achievements, strategic vision and impact on clients. The winners set new benchmarks for growth, client service and digital transformation across the sector.
Commenting on the awards, Joe Pickard, editor of Private Banker International, said:
“This year’s winners showcase the innovation, resilience and commitment to excellence that define the global wealth management industry today. From digital transformation and ESG leadership to entrepreneurial support and next-generation client services, they set benchmarks for the sector and exemplify the qualities that will shape its future.”
Now in its 35th year, the PBI Global Wealth Awards continue to highlight institutions and individuals who are driving the industry forward with exceptional service, pioneering strategies and a clear vision for the evolving needs of clients worldwide.
For more information on the winners and the awards, please visit our official awards page.
