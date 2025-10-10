EBC Financial Group Adds Bitcoin Cfds To Multi-Asset Line-Up

EINPresswire/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) today announced the official launch of its Bitcoin (BTC) Contracts for Difference (CFDs), reinforcing its commitment to providing eligible global traders access to some of the world’s most sought-after asset classes. With the addition of Bitcoin, EBC’s product portfolio now spans six major asset categories, which are currency pairs, precious metals, indices, U.S. equities, ETFs, and digital assets.

Capturing opportunities in a Top 10 Global Asset

Often described as “digital gold”, Bitcoin entered 2025 among the world’s largest assets by market capitalisation. It ranked fifth in June 2025 (≈US$2.1 trillion) and, as markets rotated through Q3, remains in the global top ten at about US$2.2 trillion. Its deep liquidity and 24/7 market structure make it a pivotal instrument for traders navigating volatility.

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. said, “Adding Bitcoin CFDs marks a natural step forward in our global multi-asset strategy. Clients increasingly want the flexibility to engage with both traditional and emerging asset classes in one venue. At EBC, our goal is to empower clients with the financial literacy education, trading tools, and market access they need to stay tap into global market opportunities.”

Strengthening a Six-Asset Line-up

The launch of Bitcoin CFDs builds on EBC’s momentum in broadening access to high-demand global markets over the past year. In 2024, the firm enhanced liquidity across five major indices, including the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Hang Seng, cutting trading costs by as much as 85%. Earlier this year, EBC broadened its U.S. equities coverage with the addition of 50 high-profile stocks – including NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft – alongside 100 widely traded ETFs, ranging from broad-market to sector-focused funds.

By consolidating access to over 200 of the most liquid products worldwide, EBC enables traders to diversify portfolios and capture opportunities across asset classes, from foreign exchange and commodities to equities, ETFs, and now digital assets.

Barrett added, “As global markets evolve, our responsibility is to provide clients with stability, fairness, and access to the assets that matter most. Bitcoin CFDs are an extension of that commitment, ensuring that traders can approach new opportunities with confidence under the same standards of safety and transparency that define our brand. To support informed decision-making, we provide educational resources for all clients, from beginners to experienced traders, helping them understand market dynamics and trading strategies. Access comes with education, empowering our clients with the knowledge they need to make confident choices across asset classes.”

A Step Forward in EBC’s Global Commitment

From forex to “digital gold,” and from Wall Street’s leading stocks to the world’s most recognised ETFs, EBC continues to expand its offering in line with market demand and in adherence with local regulatory frameworks. The addition of Bitcoin CFDs highlights EBC’s vision of creating a holistic trading environment that is both globally connected and forward-looking, enabling traders to navigate cycles, sectors, and innovations with greater agility. For more information about the BTC CFD, visit

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC and is for reference only. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial status, investment objectives, expertise, and risk appetite and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary, as EBC Financial Group and its global entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With

its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.