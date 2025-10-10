403
Brazil Stocks Slip As Tax Bill Falters And Global Jitters Rise
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market fell Thursday as a domestic policy setback collided with a softer global backdrop, pushing investors toward the dollar and away from risk. The Ibovespa closed 0.31% lower at 141,708.19 , while the real weakened to R$5.3750 per dollar.
The day's events. In Brasília, lawmakers withdrew MP 1,303 , a provisional measure that would have changed taxation on financial investments. Letting the bill lapse revived doubts about the government's ability to deliver revenues promised in its fiscal framework.
At the same time, September IPCA inflation rose 0.48% month-on-month (5.17% year-on-year) -a touch softer than forecast-leaving the conversation less about prices and more about credibility.
With Selic at 15% , investors concluded the central bank can wait, but the fiscal path cannot. Market moves. Heavyweights Petrobras and Vale declined-oil eased and iron ore's support wasn't enough to lift miners-while the big banks were mixed.
On the winners' side, WEG (WEGE3) outperformed on hopes that utility Light will unlock a record investment cycle once its concession is renewed, a scenario that would boost demand for industrial equipment.
Brava Energia (BRAV3) led declines after a temporary halt in the Potiguar Basin during an ANP audit. Turnover was moderate, signaling caution rather than panic.
The world outside. Wall Street finished lower (Dow −0.52%, S&P −0.28%, Nasdaq −0.08%) as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on and Federal Reserve officials sent mixed messages on the pace of future rate cuts.
Europe's Stoxx 600 slipped, even as Germany's DAX set another record; Asia was mixed, with Japan's Nikkei higher and Hang Seng lower. The global tone kept beta markets like Brazil on a short leash.
The story behind the story. Brazil's market is caught between strong real yields and lingering questions over how the government will fund its promises.
When policy signals wobble, the currency weakens, foreign investors step back, and commodity-linked giants steer the index lower. Until Brasília presents a credible replacement for the failed tax measure-or global risk appetite improves-rallies may fade.
What to watch. On the charts, resistance sits near 142,000–143,000 ; support clusters around 140,500–139,000 . A firm dollar, oil softness, and any fresh fiscal proposals will set today's opening tone.
