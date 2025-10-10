Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CJI Announces Expansion Of Free Wi-Fi Across Entire SC Premises

2025-10-10 03:09:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Justice BR Gavai

New Delhi – In a step to enhance digital accessibility, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday announced that free public Wi-Fi will now be available across the entire main building of the Supreme Court to lawyers, litigants and visitors.

Earlier, the free WiFi access was limited to courtrooms only.

“Before you mentioning (important cases for listing), I have a mentioning, in step towards the digital advancement, for all lawyers, litigants and visitors, the facility of free WiFi will be provided in the entire precinct of the court complex,” the CJI said at the outset of the day's proceedings.

