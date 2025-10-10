LIFT Completes The First Full Year Of Baseline Environmental Studies For The Yellowknife Lithium Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that the 2025 Environmental Baseline Studies Program (the "Program") for the Yellowknife Lithium Project (the "Project") is largely complete. The conclusion of the Program is a significant milestone for the Project, marking the successful completion of the first of two years of seasonal baseline data that are required for advanced permitting activities, including Environmental Assessment. Data from the Program will also inform mine planning activities, including economic studies.

The Program was led by Det'on Cho Environmental, an Indigenous-owned environmental services firm owned by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, under the direction of LIFT and in close collaboration with the Company's management and technical teams. The Program focused on areas immediately adjacent to known pegmatite dykes and potential infrastructure locations, including areas that may be located upstream, downstream, and downwind of potential project activities (Figure 1).







Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project and baseline data collection study area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Program was aimed at characterising existing conditions in the aquatic, atmospheric, terrestrial, and human environments in the Project area using approaches grounded in the scientific method and Indigenous knowledge:

Aquatic - The program included bathymetry, hydrology, hydrogeology, and water quality surveys as well as fish and aquatic habitat assessments. Field programs occurred on an approximately monthly basis from April to September.

Atmospheric - The program included noise, vibration, and light surveys and air quality and meteorological monitoring. Noise, vibration, and light surveys were conducted in late summer. Air quality and meteorological monitoring began in the summer and will continue year-round going forward.

Terrestrial - The program included vegetation, soils, terrain, permafrost, host rock geochemistry, and wildlife programs. Field programs were conducted between May and September. Laboratory analyses and wildlife camera programs are ongoing.

Human - Initial programs focused on heritage resources, land and resource use, and Indigenous Knowledge integration and will grow over time.

The Program built on data collected in 2023 and 2024 as well as extensive historical records from the region, which has been well studied due to its proximity to Yellowknife and long history of mineral exploration and mining. Future programs will be refined in close collaboration with local Indigenous communities and regulatory authorities, building on previous engagement in 2024 and 2025, and Program outcomes to date.

April Hayward, CSO of LIFT, comments, "The safe and successful completion of our first full year of seasonal environmental baseline data collection is a significant achievement and an important milestone for the Project. This work will provide the foundation for informed, responsible decision-making as we continue to advance the Project through mine planning, economic studies, and Environmental Assessment. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our Indigenous partners and remain committed to working closely and collaboratively with local communities and regulatory agencies to ensure we gather the data and information we need to support responsible development."

Investor Relations Engagements

The Company further announces it has entered into a media services contract (the "FFR Agreement") with Freedom Financial Research, LLC ("FFR"). Pursuant to the terms of the FFR Agreement, FFR will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and FFR (the "FFR Services") for distribution by email. The FFR Agreement has a term of 30 days, commencing upon launch. The Company will make a one-time payment to FFR of US$100,000, as consideration for the Services. Christopher Carroll will be providing the FFR Services to the Company on behalf of FFR and may be contacted at (504) 236-4725 or ... , 435 Merchant Walk Square, Ste 300-64, Charlottesville 22902. The Company will not issue any securities to FFR as compensation. Both Christopher Carroll and FFR are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.