Energy Infrastructure Hit In Kyiv Region, Over 28,000 Households Left Without Power
He stated that energy infrastructure came under attack. As a result, approximately 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts were left without power.
Energy crews are already working to restore centralized electricity supply.
In affected communities, Points of Invincibility (public heating and aid stations) are being deployed - each equipped with everything necessary to assist residents.
Critical and social infrastructure facilities are being switched to generator power. Together with rescuers, police, local authorities, and all relevant services, the regional administration is coordinating efforts to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, Kalashnyk emphasized.
As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, three apartment buildings and four food kiosks were damaged, two cars destroyed, and two others damaged. The blast wave shattered windows and damaged the facades of the residential buildings.
No civilian casualties have been reported.Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians attack Cherkasy region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 12 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the same Russian attack.
