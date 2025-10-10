Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajikistan Expands Trade-Economic Cooperation Under CIS Presidency - Emomali Rahmon

2025-10-10 03:05:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10.​ Tajikistan has continued to work on expanding trade-economic cooperation within the CIS chairmanship, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a narrow meeting of the CIS heads of state in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

"We are always happy to welcome our friends and partners, with whom we share common interests and aspirations for developing cooperation. During its chairmanship of the CIS, Tajikistan, in close cooperation with member states and the Executive Committee, continued comprehensive work to effectively implement its stated goal. We held dozens of events during our chairmanship," he said.

Rahmon emphasized that strategic focus was directed towards optimizing the organization's operational efficiencies.

"Efforts persisted to enhance commercial exchange and economic collaboration while advancing transportation, logistics frameworks, and digital synergies," the Tajik president elaborated.

