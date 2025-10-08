Ukraine Reports 200 Combat Engagements With Russian Forces Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , in its update as of 8:00, Wednesday, October 8.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 82 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,012 shelling attacks, including 168 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 6,159 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Zaliznychne and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Sadove in Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine's aviation, missile, and artillery units struck three clusters of Russian personnel, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, three ammunition depots, and one other important target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and conducted 198 artillery attacks, including eight from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , 29 combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarne, Kamianka, Bolohivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, Dovhenke, and toward Kolodiazne, Dvorychanske, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled eight assaults near Kupiansk, as well as toward Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 12 times, attempting to advance near Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, Karpivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector , Russian forces launched 11 assaults near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 Russian attacks near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Balahan.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novoheorhiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Berezove, and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , 11 combat engagements were recorded near Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , eight battles took place as Russian forces attempted to advance near Plavni, Stepove, and toward Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of Russian offensive group formations were observed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 8, 2025, are estimated at about 1,118,370 personnel, including 1,010 over the past day.