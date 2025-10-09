Trade Ties Important Partnership Aims Ambitious India-UK Vision 2035, Says Keir Starmer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that the partnership between the two countries is perfectly suited to achieve the ambitious India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap, and steps are being taken to elevate bilateral ties over the coming decade.

In his statement after meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan here, he stated,“We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there. It's not just a piece of paper; it's a launchpad for growth. This partnership today, we're turbocharging trade and investment flows, with opportunities in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, critical minerals, and more."

"The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, lift UK GDP by £4.8 billion, and create thousands of jobs -- particularly in sectors like Scotch whisky exports, which could reach £1 billion a year to India alone," he said.

He added that mutual trust in values like democracy, freedom and rule of law lay at the foundation of the relationship between the two countries.

Starmer described the India-UK trade partnership as "really important" and emphasised the significance of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in July.

He emphasised economic ties, noting the largest-ever UK trade delegation accompanying him, and highlighted defence cooperation and fintech collaboration, as both leaders later attended the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

PM Starmer welcomed the Gaza peace deal and also reiterated his support for reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC) to include India as a permanent member, emphasising the need for a more representative and effective body.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer here further deepened trade and economic partnership for mutual prosperity between the two nations.

Starmer arrived in India for a two-day visit on Wednesday, accompanied by the biggest-ever trade delegation from the country to India.

“Delighted to call on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Discussed avenues to further deepen India-UK trade and economic partnership for mutual prosperity,” Goyal posted on the X social media platform.

Goyal earlier met Peter Kyle, the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, with a view to moving forward with the operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and doubling the bilateral trade by 2030.

“The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK CETA, with both Ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery,” according to the Commerce Ministry statement.