MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK Financial Ltd, founder of The Maya Preferred Project, today announced a major restructuring of its regulated digital-asset ecosystem with the launch of, an ERC-3643-based security token designed to meet forthcoming SEC compliance standards. As part of this transition, the company will reduce its total token supply by 88.5%, from 200 million to 23 million tokens once the transaction from MPRA to SMPRA is executed- one of the most significant supply adjustments in blockchain history.









The SMPRA token will continue to represent the preferred-class structure of the dual class Maya Preferred Project, within UK Financial's ecosystem, a deliberate step intended to align the company with evolving global digital-asset regulations.

“This isn't just another token reduction, it's a message to regulators and the market that we're doing this the right way,” said James Dahlke, President, CEO & Founder of UK Financial's asset-backed digital framework.“We've built something that merges Wall Street discipline with blockchain transparency.”

Compliance by design

SMPRA integrates full KYC, whitelisting, and transfer-restriction logic through three verified smart contracts - the main, identity, and compliance registries - all verified on Etherscan. These contracts enforce institutional-grade due-diligence principles, offering investors traceability and control rarely seen in public crypto markets.

Each SMPRA token is backed by assets managed through creating a transparent, auditable link between real-world gold holdings and digital ownership.

Value amplification through RPWMPRA

To complement its security token launch, UK Financial also introduced RPWMPRA, a derivative asset within its retirement-plan ecosystem that provides 400,000× leveraged exposure to SMPRA's price movement. This mechanism connects the company's long-standing retirement program, where participants have held Maya Preferred tokens since 2018, with the new on-chain architecture.

Analysts suggest that this structure could deliver substantial compounding exposure across UK Financial's broader portfolio, particularly as gold reserves continue to appreciate.

Ecosystem impact

Following the structural trim, MPRD, the company's common-class token of The Maya Preferred Project, assets have surged over 800%, underscoring how SMPRA's compliance-driven architecture benefits the entire ecosystem. Also Since MPRD is Part of The Maya Preferred Project, it now becomes co-owner of the Retirement Plan Program. Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) is proudly listed on CATEX Exchange and recognized on CoinMarketCap, a leading platform that validates its credibility and market presence. UK Financial's platform is increasingly recognized as one of the few hybrid bridges between traditional assets and blockchain liquidity.

The company is also expanding its MayaMedia application, a social communication platform enabling verified investors to connect directly with executives, creating an unprecedented level of transparency in fintech governance.

From real estate to real assets

Behind the compliance headlines lies a human story.

Tina Lovvorn , a real-estate entrepreneur turned fintech executive, helped shape UK Financial's public-facing identity. Her transition from property markets to blockchain compliance illustrates the company's commitment to leadership grounded in real-world value and long-term trust.

Her role in merging physical-asset valuation with digital-token design became a cornerstone of SMPRA's development ensuring that behind every line of code stands measurable accountability.

Looking ahead

“With SMPRA already created and verified on Etherscan, RPWMPRA represents the wrapped tokenization of UK Financial Ltd's Retirement Plan Program, and will soon start distribution to current MPRA Coinholders at a rate of 1 MPRA becomes 400,000 RPWMPRA Tokens.” Stated Richard Crespo, Vice President of UK Financial Ltd.“RPWMPRA price is pegged to the current MPRA, soon SMPRA giving investors a leverage of 400,000x the current value and when you add gold-backed reserves secured, UK Financial Ltd is setting a precedent for how compliant digital assets will operate in 2026 and beyond.”

The company's model blending real-world asset collateral, on-chain transparency, and human-driven leadership is being hailed by market observers as a potential new standard for fintech legitimacy.

About UK Financial Ltd

Founded in 2018, UK Financial Ltd is a London-based fintech company specializing in asset-backed digital instruments, regulatory technology, and blockchain integration. Its flagship ecosystem includes Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA), SMPRA, RPWMPRA, and MayaCat (MCAT) - all backed by physical gold reserves and managed through verifiable on-chain treasury vaults.

