Today In Kuwait's History
--
1920 -- Al-Jahra battle broke out with an attack by 4,000 "Al-Ikhwan" fighters on Al-Qasr Al-Ahmar (the Red Palace) in Al-Jahra oasis. Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's ninth ruler, leads an army of 1,500 men to resist the attackers.
1955 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree imposing the income tax on commercial businesses.
1961 -- The Arab Theatrical Troupe was established under sponsorship of the ministry of social affairs. It is the first troupe including a Kuwaiti woman.
2010 -- The national jet ski team won seven gold medals, four bronze trophies and four bronze ones in the international tournament held in Arizona, the United States of America.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan with Benin, offering the country KD three million (approx. USD 9.6 million) as a contribution to beef up security along the coast of Kununu city.
2023 -- The UNGA elected Kuwait as a new member of the Human Rights Council for a period of three years as of January 1st, 2024.
2024 -- Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, a subsidiary of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) made a scientific achievement in the operational risk management and safety field by earning 98 points in a field survey conducted by a group of world insurance companies.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a fifth loan agreement worth two million US dollars with the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon to help treat Syrian refugee children with cancer. (end) nsn
