Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lawyer Dies, Two Injured As Truck Overturns In Ramban

Lawyer Dies, Two Injured As Truck Overturns In Ramban


2025-10-10 02:03:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A lawyer died while two others, including a school-going child, were injured after a truck overturned and hit a car in Seri area of Ramban district on Friday morning.

Reports said the truck, which was carrying two school children, lost control and turned turtle, crushing a car driven by the lawyer. The victim, who was alone in the vehicle, died on the spot. His identity is being ascertained, police said.

MENAFN10102025000215011059ID1110176889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search