Lawyer Dies, Two Injured As Truck Overturns In Ramban
Srinagar- A lawyer died while two others, including a school-going child, were injured after a truck overturned and hit a car in Seri area of Ramban district on Friday morning.
Reports said the truck, which was carrying two school children, lost control and turned turtle, crushing a car driven by the lawyer. The victim, who was alone in the vehicle, died on the spot. His identity is being ascertained, police said.
