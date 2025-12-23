Dubai Police Urge Women To 'Speak Out', Report Domestic Abuse

Dubai Police have launched a community awareness campaign titled 'Speak Out' to encourage women to report abuse and raise awareness of legal protections available to them under UAE law.

The campaign highlights provisions under Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2019 on protection from domestic violence, which criminalises all forms of domestic abuse and provides legal, social, and psychological support to those affected.

The initiative comes in line with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family and aims to promote a safe and stable family environment by reinforcing women's rights and access to support services. The 'Speak Out' campaign includes on-ground and digital awareness programmes, educational content across social media platforms, and guidance on how to access support services. Women can seek assistance through the Women Protection Service on the Dubai Police smart app and website, contact 901 for general enquiries, or call 999 in emergency situations.

Led by the General Department of Human Rights in cooperation with the General Department of Community Happiness, the campaign focuses on strengthening legal awareness and protection mechanisms, while assuring women that seeking help is a protected and confidential right.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Muhammad Almatrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights, said the campaign reflects Dubai Police's commitment to safeguarding human rights, with a strong focus on women's protection. He said the initiative aims to build trust, encourage reporting without fear, and ensure swift and discreet responses that respect privacy at every stage.

Protecting women from domestic violence, he added, is a shared social responsibility and a key pillar of family stability and community security.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Huwaidi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, stressed the importance of rejecting silence in cases of abuse. He said early reporting plays a critical role in prevention and helps reduce long-term psychological and social harm.

