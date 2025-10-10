Digital Subscription Results Of AS Ekspress Grupp In The Third Quarter Of 2025



The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 8% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: 6%) and totalled 121 118.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, decreased by -5% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: -2%) and totalled 24 746.

The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ decreased by -10% year-over-year (3rd quarter: -8%, 9 months: -8%) and totalled 6800.

In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 24% year-over-year (3rd quarter: -3%, 9 months: -6%) and totalled 32 875.

In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 22% (3rd quarter: -1%, 9 months: 7%) and totalled 47 187. The number of digital subscriptions of the Lithuanian media portal Lrytas increased by 4% (3rd quarter: 1%, 9 months: 1%) and totalled 11 774.





Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

"The number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching 244 500 subscriptions by the end of September. It is a strong double-digit growth rate that shows the resilience of our business model in a difficult economic situation.

In the third quarter, the Baltic States were generally at a standstill, and this is also reflected in the numbers of our subscribers. Economic challenges and low consumer confidence affect people's willingness to take out new subscriptions.

In Estonia, the results of Delfi Meedia show a stable 8% annual growth, which is a very good number, considering that Delfi Meedia already has over 120 000 subscribers, which is a strong result in the Estonian market. In a mature market, every new subscriber is increasingly more valuable and requires more elaborate approach.

In Latvia and Lithuania, we see a continued strong interest in digital news and the annual growth – 24% and 22% in Delfi portals, respectively – confirms that there is a significant further growth potential. In these markets, we work hard on both product development and targeted marketing activities to prepare for larger growth numbers when consumer confidence and the economic situation improve.

We believe that our investments in the quality and marketing activities of our products will create a solid foundation for a new wave of growth."

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions