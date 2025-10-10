Digital Subscription Results Of AS Ekspress Grupp In The Third Quarter Of 2025
|30.09.2025
|30.06.2025
|change
|31.12.2024
|change
|30.09.2024
|change
|AS Delfi Meedia
|121 118
|119 811
|1%
|114 631
|6%
|112 520
|8%
|AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus
|24 746
|24 460
|1%
|25 257
|-2%
|26 127
|-5%
|Geenius Meedia OÜ
|6 800
|7 388
|-8%
|7 356
|-8%
|7 534
|-10%
|Delfi AS (Latvia)
|32 875
|33 840
|-3%
|35 082
|-6%
|26 552
|24%
|Delfi UAB (Lithuania)
|47 187
|47 758
|-1%
|44 170
|7%
|38 608
|22%
|Lrytas UAB (Lithuania)
|11 774
|11 627
|1%
|11 686
|1%
|11 270
|4%
|Ekspress Grupp total
|244 500
|244 884
|0%
|238 182
|3%
|222 611
|10%
The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.
Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.
Additional information
Rain Sarapuu
CFO of the Group
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.
