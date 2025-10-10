A Journey Across Oceans And Generations:“From Germany With Love” Uncovers One Family's Immigrant Story

Julie Anne Brion never set out to write a history book. What she did want was to understand where she came from, and maybe, just maybe, help others feel a little less lost in their own search for belonging. The result is her newest book, From Germany With Love: Mit Liebe aus Deutschland, a deeply personal look at one family's journey from the heart of Europe to the promise of the New World.

The book tells the story of an ancestor long gone, but not forgotten. With each page, readers are invited into a time of hardship, courage, and the quiet strength that carried families across war, distance, and generations. From villages in Germany to ships crossing the Atlantic, and finally to towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, this isn't just one family's tale, it's a tribute to every family that's ever had to start over in a new land.

This is Brion's second book. Her first, Without My Best Friend, was a heartfelt tribute to her mother and the unshakable love between them. With From Germany With Love, she turns her attention to generations further back, but the heart is still front and center.

Now living in Florida after 64 years in Pennsylvania, Brion brings warmth, clarity, and a deep sense of care to her storytelling. With roots in Germany, France, Italy, and Scotland, her passion for ancestry is matched only by her love of writing. She's never met the people in this story, but through the process of digging into their lives, she's built a bridge that connects them across time.

From Germany With Love is available now.

