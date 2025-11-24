FCA Enhances Service Portfolio With Launch Of Integrated Service Catalogue To Advance Social Care In Abu Dhabi



A comprehensive service catalogue featuring five main integrated psychological, social and family care services As Abu Dhabi prepares to mark the 'Year of the Family' 2026, this launch reinforces the priorities of the Emirate's vision of enhancing quality of life

Abu Dhabi, November 2025: The Family Care Authority (FCA) has taken a pivotal step in advancing social care in Abu Dhabi through strengthening and consolidating its comprehensive service catalogue featuring five main integrated psychological, social and family care services. The announcement was made during an official ceremony held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, strategic partners, and representatives from various public and private entities.

The Launch of integrated service catalogue marks a significant advancement in the Authority's mission to unify and enhance Abu Dhabi's social care ecosystem by consolidating and amplifying holistic and interconnected services that help families overcome challenges and empower individuals to thrive.

Shedding light on the update, H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said:“Guided by the UAE's ambitious national vision and the wise leadership's directives, we proudly inaugurate a transformative chapter for FCA that reaffirms our belief in the vital role of human and social development. This step reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a regional leader in family care and social wellbeing, advancing our collaborative efforts toward cohesive and resilient families.”

She added:“The rollout of our integrated service catalogue reaffirms our mission that family is the foundation of our society and the driving force of its stability. Together with our partners, we aim to unify efforts toward a more cohesive, efficient, and compassionate system that ensures dignity and wellbeing for every individual and family in Abu Dhabi. Our refined service portfolio reflects our unwavering commitment to comprehensive, preventive, and empowering care, delivered by highly qualified professionals, aligned with global best practices, and deeply rooted in Emirati values of compassion, respect, and unity.”

The streamlined services include Counselling and Guidance, offering trauma-informed mental health support focused on prevention and recovery; Protective Care, providing safe and temporary support for individuals exposed to risk, abuse, or violence; Alternative Care Support, delivering comprehensive assistance to foster families and kinship caregivers to ensure stable and safe nurturing homes for children without parental care; Empowerment and Awareness, enhancing psychological and social awareness through preventive and developmental programmes; and Custody Visitation, strengthening family bonds by facilitating safe, structured visits between children and their parents.

As Abu Dhabi prepares to mark the 'Year of the Family' 2026, this launch reinforces the priorities of the Emirate's vision of enhancing quality of life. It translates the wise leadership's vision of recognising family as a vital pillar of our nation's future progress, in line with the National Agenda for Family Growth 2031. Furthermore, the launch aligns with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi's vision to build a sustainable and inclusive social system that enhances quality of life through early intervention, empowerment of vulnerable groups and stronger partnerships across all sectors.

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, including counseling, inclusion and empowerment, Safe Shelter, and Awareness and Community Outreach, and Foster Family services. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council's Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.