Record-Breaking Visitor Response As Iqibla's Smart Jewellery Shines At Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2025: iQIBLA, the UAE-based innovator in faith-driven smart wearables, concluded its participation at Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) Abu Dhabi 2025 with an exceptional public and industry response, marking one of the brand's most successful showcases to date.

Over the five-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), thousands of visitors flocked to iQIBLA's Booth 3510 to explore the brand's third-generation AI-powered smart jewellery collection. The response surpassed expectations, with continuous footfall, strong engagement from regional and international buyers, and overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers seeking products that combine faith, beauty, and next-generation technology.

Throughout the exhibition, iQIBLA's latest innovations demonstrated how smart wearables can enhance lifestyle experiences. The collection, presented under the theme“Technology Empowers Tradition”, captivated attendees with its integration of jewellery-grade materials, intricate design elements, and advanced digital intelligence.

Among the standout attractions were:

Qwatch S6

Praised for its refined horological design and seamless integration of AI features, including prayer time alerts, Qibla direction, and comprehensive health monitoring. Visitors highlighted its elegant craftsmanship and its unique ability to merge spirituality with everyday practicality.

ZikrRing Salam and ZikrRing Jood 3:

The newest additions to the flagship ZikrRing series drew continuous crowds, with many visitors noting the luxurious finishes, comfortable fit, and beautifully discreet digital interface. The rings' seamless blend of spiritual function and jewellery aesthetics positioned them as some of the most talked-about products at this year's JWS.

The iQIBLA Life App, now supporting more than two million users worldwide, also received notable attention at the event. Visitors praised its holistic approach to faith and wellness tracking, and its ability to unify all iQIBLA devices into a single intelligent ecosystem.

“The response at JWS 2025 exceeded all our expectations,” said Jack Shao, Founder & CEO of iQIBLA.“Visitors instantly connected with the idea that faith-inspired technology can be beautiful, meaningful, and wearable every day. This positive engagement confirms that smart jewellery is not just a trend, it is the future for modern consumers.”

iQIBLA's presence at further solidified its position as a category leader in smart Islamic wearables and underscored the growing demand for devices that bridge devotion, design and digital innovation.