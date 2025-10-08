403
UNRWA Footage Displays Humanitarian Collapse in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees unveiled new visual evidence on Wednesday, showcasing the immense scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, now two years into Israel’s continued military operations in the territory.
The video, disseminated via the U.S.-based social platform X, was assembled using dashboard footage from UNRWA vehicles navigating through Gaza.
The imagery captures severe wreckage following persistent Israeli airstrikes, with entire communities and infrastructure flattened and transformed into debris.
One segment of the video reveals a Palestinian civilian’s body lying beside a road after being killed in an Israeli assault.
Another part features large numbers of displaced Palestinians—mainly women and children—walking with raised hands and white cloths, signaling surrender, as they escape from one devastated area to another.
Audio excerpts from the video include radio exchanges among UNRWA personnel. In one recording, a staff member is heard stating, “Another school is gone,” a reference to yet another destroyed educational facility operated by the agency.
Another clip shows Israeli troops firing warning shots in close proximity to a UNRWA convoy attempting to navigate a damaged roadway.
According to the agency, many of its schools—used as shelters for displaced residents—have been targeted and bombed repeatedly.
Numerous agency structures have also been obliterated since the beginning of Israel's campaign.
The agency further reported that famine conditions have been officially verified in the Gaza governorate, with no fewer than 455 fatalities attributed to malnutrition.
In addition, it stated that nearly all farmland within the enclave has either been destroyed, become unreachable, or both.
