Azerbaijan's Badminton Team Advances In World Rankings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has released the latest team rankings, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team has moved up 4 spots in the rankings, reaching 23rd place. The team has accumulated 2300 ranking points.

It is worth noting that in 2018, the Azerbaijani team was ranked 85th.

Over the past years, the team has climbed 39 places in the overall ranking, reaching 46th position at the start of 2025. In the last 9 months, the badminton team has advanced 22 positions in the rankings.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.