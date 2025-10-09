Youtube To Allow Select Banned Creators To Reapply For New Channels Starting Today

Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube announced that, starting on Thursday, some previously terminated creators will be able to request a new YouTube channel.

“We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance – YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we've had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too,” YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube stated that not all types of channel termination will be eligible.“Our goal is to roll this out to creators who are eligible to apply over the coming months, and we appreciate the patience as we ramp up, carefully review requests, and learn as we go,” it added.

The media platform said that it now has more than three million channels in the YouTube Partner Program. Over the past four years alone, it has paid out over $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies.

Retail sentiment on Alphabet improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'normal' levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were down nearly 2% in afternoon trading.

GOOGL sentiment and message volume October 9, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

“Given the scale of the opportunity, we know that our long-held approach of enforcing lifetime terminations can be difficult for creators. Our approach is to allow creators to appeal a termination decision if they think we've gotten it wrong,” YouTube said.

It stated that appeals would be evaluated based on several factors, including whether the policy in question has been retired from its“Community Guidelines.” The move follows the creator community's request for more options to return to YouTube.

Alphabet's shares have gained 27% this year and have jumped over 48% in the last 12 months.

