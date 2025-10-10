Why Applied Digital Stock Ripped 17% Higher In Today's After-Hours

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) shares soared nearly 17% in Thursday's extended session after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

The earnings report sparked retail chatter on the Applied Digital stock stream on Stocktwits, with message volume rising over 500% in the 24 hours leading up to late Thursday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment today, the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' levels by late Thursday from 'bullish' the day before.

APLD sentiment and message volume as of 10 p.m. ET, Oct. 9 | source: Stocktwits

The Dallas, Texas-based company said its adjusted net loss per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was $0.03, narrower than the Fiscal consensus estimate of $0.13. The loss, however, widened from the previous quarter's $0.01 per share. Revenue climbed 84% year-over-year to $64.2 million versus the $45.46 million consensus.

Applied Digital said it was evaluating expansion opportunities across new states and regions as demand continued to scale up. In a statement, Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins said,“With hyperscalers expected to invest approximately $350 billion into AI deployment this year, we believe we are in a prime position to serve as the modern-day picks and shovels of the intelligence era.”

Once Polaris Forge 1 is fully operational, the company expects to hit an annualized net operating income (NOI) run rate of about $500 million. The company hopes that tenant signings at its second campus (Polaris Forge 2) will help it reach $1 billion in NOI within the next five years.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had $114.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, while debt stood at $687.3 million. After the quarter-end, the company had secured $362.5 million in equity financing.

A Stocktwits user expects the stock to reach $40 on Friday. The stock closed Thursday's session up 4.83% at $29.29.

Another user views Applied Digital as the next Palantir, forecasting a $100 price by the end of next year.

Applied Digital stock has gained 283% this year, outperforming the broader market and tech sector.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.