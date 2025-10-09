Distrimart/Gulfmed Supply Become Exclusive Distributor Of SC Johnson Products In Syria Arab Republic
The signing took place in Doha, Qatar, between Mohammad Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Dishley Holding, representing DistriMart /GulfMed Supply, and Mohammed Almoghazi, Country Manager North Africa & Levant from SC Johnson. The ceremony was attended by Mohamad Chwiki, CEO of DistriMart.
SC Johnson, is a multinational company with many trusted home care brands, including Raid® , Glade® , Ziploc® , and Mr Muscle® , among others. The company specializes in household cleaning, storage solutions, air care, pest control, and shoe care products.
Commenting on the agreement, Mohammad Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Dishley Holding, said:
“The agreement marks a milestone partnership with a leading multinational company, setting a foundation for structured brand growth and long-term market development in the region. By bringing in high-quality, internationally trusted products, we aim to enhance consumer choice and raise the standard of everyday household goods available locally.
Mohammed Almoghazi commented:
we have high hopes in the Syrian market coming back fast.
DistriMart is a leading distributor and representative for global brands in Syria. The company has secured exclusive partnerships across a wide range of product categories and operates one of the country's largest distribution networks. DistriMart operates a fleet of 205 vehicles, efficiently servicing all Syrian governorates across 11,500 outlets.
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment