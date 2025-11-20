DHG Properties Unveils The Full Interior Design And Amenity Concept Of Helvetia Verde In Meydan Horizon



Smartly planned one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, including exclusive garden homes and top-floor penthouses with expansive views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Refined interiors shaped by quiet luxury and Swiss craftsmanship, featuring generous layouts, smart living systems and premium materials such as oak wood, travertine, marble and bronze metal A lifestyle offering that reflects Dubai's rising demand for wellness-focused and community-centric living, aligning with the city's shift toward integrated“vertical village” environments where residents prioritise wellbeing, convenience and seamless access within one cohesive neighbourhood

– DHG Properties unveils the interior experience of Helvetia Verde following its debut within the visionary Meydan Horizon. Continuing the legacy of Helvetia signature brand, where Swiss quality meets Dubai lifestyle in the city's most prominent locations, the tower's residences are shaped by smart planning, generous layouts, a 'quiet luxury' design, refined materials, and amenities that elevate everyday living.

The development features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including a limited collection of garden residences with private landscaped outdoor spaces, as well as top-floor three-bedroom residences with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the greenery of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Each home has been composed to harmonize beauty and function. Smart layouts paired with elegant design maximize space, flow, natural light, and the overall sense of openness. Crafted with the finest materials and luxurious finishes, such as oak wood, travertine, marble, and bronze metal, every detail reflects enduring sophistication, from the property entrance to every individual residence. A mindful selection of colors and textures creates an atmosphere that radiates calm and discrete luxury.

“With Helvetia Verde we wanted to offer an interconnected lifestyle that resonates with Dubai's modern urban vision. Today, residents are far more intentional about how they live, and they're gravitating toward homes that genuinely elevate their daily experiences and routines while securing long term value,” said.“In every aspect of our interiors and amenities, we aimed to deliver more for our clients, pushing quality and precision to the next level, at a standard unprecedented within the affordable luxury segment. I am confident that we have set a new benchmark for refined living.”

Dubai's rise as a city of integrated, mixed-use“vertical villages” is shaping expectations around modern living. As buyer priorities evolve, Helvetia Verde aligns with the clear shift toward wellness-driven environments and homes that offer more than traditional facilities, with amplified demand for spaces that support movement, mindfulness and healthier routines[1].

Helvetia Verde meets these expectations with a comprehensive suite of lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool with sun loungers and a pool bar, an indoor gym and outdoor fitness area, a jogging track, dedicated yoga and meditation spaces, landscaped gardens with picnic areas, and a children's playground. Additional convenience is provided through a ground-floor retail store and a welcoming lobby with concierge service and 24/7 video monitoring.

Set within the reimagined Meydan Horizon district, Helvetia Verde strengthens this vision by positioning residents near shaded promenades, cafés, restaurants, shops, landscaped parks, and a nearby crystal-blue lagoon. In this new era of urban living, convenience, community, and seamless access are becoming essentials for Dubai's modern residents.

DHG Properties Dubai operates within DHG, a leading Swiss real estate and construction group, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG's success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss excellence to the country's dynamic and thriving real estate sector.

