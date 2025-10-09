403
Bridging Legal Worlds: The Value Of Arab-US Law School Collaboration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The history of collaboration between American and Arab institutions has fostered mutual understanding and excellence across the legal field. This dynamic is particularly visible in the education space. Throughout the Arab world and United States, a new generation of globally minded legal professionals benefits from cross-continental collaborations. A wealth of joint research initiatives and partnerships between institutions in both regions has fostered knowledge exchange aimed at addressing critical challenges, such as climate change and the proliferation of artificial intelligence.
Elena Athwal, Founder and CEO of ICELIS Global, an international consultancy and research firm specialising in energy transition and sustainable development, exemplifies the value of this cross-cultural academic synergy and Arab-US academic collaboration. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) in Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Law at the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, where she previously earned her Juris Doctor (JD). Athwal's SJD dissertation research continues her focus on environmental governance, ESG, and legal reform in the Global South. After graduating from HBKU with the JD degree, Athwal was admitted into the Master of Laws (LLM) programme at Harvard Law School, from where she graduated in 2024. Her journey is a compelling case study in how combining legal education in both the Arab world and United States can equip law practitioners with the tools to tackle global environmental challenges.
“My journey from HBKU to Harvard and back to HBKU has allowed me to engage with diverse perspectives on global environmental issues,” Athwal explains.“Combining insights from a leading energy‐producing region with those from a country known for its robust regulatory systems has been incredibly rewarding.”
Complementary strengths between Doha and Cambridge
Athwal points out that each legal environment contributes uniquely to the other, underscoring the importance of learning and understanding from both. In Qatar, she observed a rapid push to align energy expansion with sustainability.“Qatar's environmental law framework is closely tied to its strategic priorities around natural‐gas production,” she notes, citing the influence of Qatar National Vision 2030 on regulatory design.
Across the Atlantic, she encountered a system honed by decades of public activism and litigation.“The US has a more complex and mature regulatory framework with robust enforcement mechanisms and significant participation from NGOs and public interest groups that shape and enforce environmental policies,” she adds. Together, the two models give students a comprehensive understanding of how different legal systems approach environmental challenges.
Athwal argues that HBKU's College of Law is an ideal starting point for that comparative journey. She credits Dean Susan L Karamanian and Professor Damilola S Olawuyi - himself a Harvard alumnus - for an excellent environment for academic and professional mentorship. Small classes and close access to faculty prepared her to compete and excel at an intellectually rigorous institution such as Harvard Law School.
At Harvard, she worked with the Environmental & Energy Law Program and the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability, exploring everything from carbon‐capture policy to cross‐border energy projects.
In parallel with her academic work, Athwal, through ICELIS, collaborates with regional and international partners to support capacity-building, regulatory innovation, and sustainable infrastructure across the Global South. She also chairs the Energy Transition Working Group under the ICC Qatar Commission, a joint initiative with the Al-Attiyah Foundation, focused on private sector innovation in sustainable energy energy transition through collaboration
As Qatar and the United States are important energy producers and pivotal to energy market dynamics, Athwal believes legal scholars on each side have much to learn from one another.
“Qatar's approach to maximising the value of its natural‐gas resources while committing to cleaner energy practices provides a compelling model of resource management,” she says, pointing to public‐private partnerships with firms such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.
Conversely, the United States showcases the benefits of a stringent regulatory framework and robust enforcement mechanisms, especially in renewables and carbon capture - areas Gulf states can emulate to diversify their energy mix and significantly enhance the global energy transition efforts.
Athwal saw those dynamics firsthand when she co-chaired the Gulf Creatives Conference at Harvard in 2024, as Vice-President of The Diwan, a nonprofit serving as a platform for experts, academics, policymakers, and students to discuss various topics relevant to the Arab world.
“One key strength of Arab-US collaboration is the diversity of expertise and perspectives,” she recalls.“By merging innovative research capabilities from the US with regional insights and strategic priorities from the Gulf, we can develop comprehensive solutions for climate change and sustainable development.”
Athwal stresses that cultural exchange fosters mutual understanding and respect, while pooling resources - funding, facilities, networks - can lead to more impactful and sustainable outcomes.
A historic milestoneIn recognition of her cross-regional legal work and academic leadership, Athwal was awarded the 2025 SEERIL Law Studies Scholarship by the International Bar Association's Section on Energy, Environment, Natural Resources & Infrastructure Law and Academic Advisory Group. She is the first student from the Middle East to receive this prestigious award - an achievement that underscores the growing influence of legal scholars from the region in shaping energy and natural resources law and is granted to a very select number of emerging global scholars.
A call to future practitioners
Who should follow her path from Doha to Cambridge?“Those passionate about international environmental law, energy law and sustainable development,” she says without hesitation. The dual experience equips graduates to navigate complex legal landscapes and make meaningful contributions in multinational corporations, international organisations, or global policy advocacy.
Athwal also advocates for more women to venture into environmental law practice noting that her perspective enables her to bring diverse viewpoints, enrich discussions and decision-making processes and thrive in a male-dominated field.
“I hope to inspire other women to pursue careers in environmental law, promoting gender diversity in the field,” she adds.
Drawing from her experience, Athwal's message is ultimately one of confidence in co-operation. Criticisms between regions, she suggests, often arise from misunderstandings best addressed through dialogue.
“Engage, collaborate and highlight positive developments. This approach fosters a more nuanced and accurate understanding of each region's efforts and achievements,” she concludes.
- Elena Athwal is Founder and CEO of ICELIS Global, and currently a student of the Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) in Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Law.
