MENAFN - GetNews)



"Kinghelm offers GPS, Beidou, Bluetooth, WiFi antennas, RF cables, and connectors. From ceramic antennas to USB, HDMI, RJ45, and SIM sockets, plus custom harnesses. RoHS-compliant, reliable, and built for automotive, industrial, and consumer applications."Kinghelm, a leading RF and microwave technology company, provides high-performance antennas and connectors for OBD systems in smart and new energy vehicles. Together with partners Slkor Semiconductor and Avant Electronics, Kinghelm delivers integrated solutions for GPS/BDS positioning, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transmission, and intelligent vehicle connectivity.







Automotive OBD Products and Application Scenarios

As intelligent connected vehicles become increasingly mainstream, On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) systems have emerged as a vital component for ensuring driving safety, emissions compliance, and vehicle maintenance. By collecting data from sensors, transmitting it to the electronic control unit (ECU) for analysis, and providing fault codes or alerts, OBD helps monitor the health and performance of vehicles in real time.

Kinghelm ( ), a national high-tech enterprise based in China, specializes in RF and microwave products such as Beidou/GPS dual-mode antennas, communication antennas, and connectors. The company participated in the Beidou“Two Passenger, One Hazardous” project more than a decade ago and has since expanded its portfolio to include customized solutions and supporting components. Kinghelm products are now widely applied in new energy vehicles and other intelligent mobility systems, and through partnerships with companies such as Avant Electronics Ltd ( ) , its global supply chain and customer reach are further enhanced.

Wireless transmission is a key function of OBD, typically achieved via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi . Bluetooth ensures low power consumption and simple pairing with smartphones, making it suitable for everyday data checks and smart key functions. Wi-Fi, on the other hand, offers faster speeds and longer transmission range, enabling advanced applications such as historical route playback, geofencing, and emergency engine shutdown when combined with GPS/BDS navigation systems.







Antenna, Connector, and Plug-in Products Developed by Kinghelm

Kinghelm provides a comprehensive antenna lineup, including miniature ceramic antennas (KH-3216, KH-2012), Wi-Fi“chili pepper” antennas, 4G stick antennas, fiberglass antennas, and Beidou/GPS modules. The company also offers external and onboard antenna designs to meet different integration needs. Its Tangxia R&D laboratory is equipped with network analyzers and microwave darkrooms, where experienced engineers deliver 24/7 support in antenna design, customization, and testing.

To ensure stable OBD operation, power management solutions are essential. Slkor Semiconductor ( ), Kinghelm's strategic partner, provides DC-DC converters, LDOs, MOSFETs, and SiC power devices. Popular models such as AMS1117-3.3, SL7805, and LM358 are widely adopted in OBD systems. Slkor is known for its robust inventory, fast logistics in Huaqiangbei, and strong global customer base of over 20,000 partners.







MOSFETs, Thyristors, and Other Products Developed by Slkor

Together, Kinghelm, Slkor, and international partners like Avant Electronics Ltd ( ) form a complete ecosystem of RF, semiconductor, and connectivity solutions. Their combined technologies enable OBD devices, T-BOX systems, and Beidou terminals to integrate GSM/GPRS/LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth modules, supporting mobile communication, positioning, safety alerts, and wireless networking.

With deep technical expertise, multiple patents, and certifications including ISO9001, Kinghelm continues to innovate in RF and microwave technology, while Slkor strengthens China's semiconductor industry with its high-quality and cost-effective products. Together with Avant Electronics, both companies remain committed to supporting the global smart mobility sector with reliable, future-ready solutions.