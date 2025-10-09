Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Strip


2025-10-09 08:06:53
Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- The Israeli Cabinet early Friday approved a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the government had formally endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in Gaza.
According to Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the government had agreed on a framework for the release of all hostages.
The broadcaster added that Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich voted against the agreement.

