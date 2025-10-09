Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Projected To Grow By 2034 COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC Anticipated To Lead Market Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market"Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence is expected to rise, driven by aging populations, obesity trends, improved premature infant survival, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, enhanced diagnostics, and rising comorbidities.

The growth of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension (CPH) market is expected to be fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of the disease, increased investment in research and development, and the introduction of innovative therapies over the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.

Additionally, the CPH market report provides in-depth insights into market size, share, epidemiology, emerging treatment options, key drivers and challenges, ongoing clinical trials, strategic collaborations, and the adoption of therapies by leading companies actively contributing to market growth.

Some of the key highlights from the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights Report:



Several leading pharmaceutical companies, including COMPASS Pathways and Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, are actively developing innovative therapies to improve treatment outcomes for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension (CPH).

In January 2025, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company AliveGen USA Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to ALG-801 for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and life-threatening condition marked by elevated blood pressure in the lung arteries, which can result in right-sided heart failure.

In December 2024, Nicox reported the completion of enrollment in China for its Denali Phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NCX470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Screening for the study has also concluded.

In November 2024, MediPrint Ophthalmics shared Phase IIb clinical trial results for LL-BMT1, a novel 3D-printed drug-eluting contact lens delivering bimatoprost and hyaluronic acid continuously. The trial successfully met all Phase IIb endpoints.

The prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension is projected to rise due to aging populations, increasing obesity, improved survival rates among premature infants, environmental and genetic factors, enhanced diagnostics, and a growing incidence of comorbidities.

In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of diagnosed CPH cases in the seven major markets (7MM), representing 42%, followed by Japan at 16%. Within Europe, the UK had the highest number of cases, around 11% of the total 7MM.

The U.S. also led the CPH market in 2023 with an estimated size of USD 15.7 billion, expected to grow further by 2034. Despite a high prevalence-approximately 42,476 thousand cases across the 7MM in 2023-the treatment market remains limited, with few therapies specifically targeting CPH. Emerging treatments, however, are poised to drive significant market growth. According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

Chronic pulmonary hypertension (CPH) is a condition marked by elevated blood pressure in the lungs, which places extra strain on the heart and can cause serious symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. The condition is categorized into five groups: Group 1-pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); Group 2-pulmonary hypertension due to left heart disease; Group 3-pulmonary hypertension associated with lung diseases and/or hypoxia; Group 4-chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH); and Group 5-pulmonary hypertension with unclear or multifactorial causes.

Early detection and appropriate treatment are crucial for improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Diagnosis typically involves a combination of clinical evaluation, imaging, and specialized tests. However, challenges can arise because symptoms are often nonspecific and need to be distinguished from other cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. Common diagnostic approaches include echocardiography to assess heart function and estimate pulmonary artery pressures, followed by right heart catheterization for direct measurement. Accurate interpretation can be difficult, particularly when other heart or lung diseases are present, making a comprehensive differential diagnosis essential.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Insights



The prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension in the U.S. is expected to rise at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034, beginning from roughly 17,910 thousand cases in 2023. In Europe, Germany recorded the highest prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension in 2023, representing 26% of cases, followed by the UK. In contrast, Spain reported the lowest prevalence, accounting for approximately 15% of the total diagnosed cases that year.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension historical patient pools and forecasted Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:



Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence

Age-Specific Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence

Gender-Specific Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, such as Sildenafil and Tadalafil, reduce the proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells and promote vasodilation. Endothelin receptor antagonists-including Ambrisentan, Bosentan, and Macitentan-help counteract vasoconstriction and inhibit smooth muscle cell growth in the pulmonary arteries. Calcium channel blockers, such as Nifedipine, Diltiazem, and Amlodipine, are also commonly prescribed for PAH management.

Prostacyclins, including Epoprostenol, Treprostinil, and Iloprost, improve functional capacity and survival rates in PAH patients. Similarly, IP prostacyclin receptor agonists activate the prostacyclin pathway and are used in chronic pulmonary hypertension therapy. Endothelin receptor antagonists specifically reduce levels of endothelin-1, a molecule responsible for vasoconstriction and structural changes in pulmonary blood vessels.

PDE-5 inhibitors and soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators target the nitric oxide (NO) pathway, which relaxes pulmonary vessels. By increasing cyclic GMP (cGMP) levels, these drugs enhance vasodilation: PDE-5 inhibitors prevent cGMP breakdown, while sGC stimulators boost cGMP production when NO binds to the sGC enzyme, making both classes effective treatments for PAH.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Drugs

ADEMPAS (riociguat): Bayer

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Drugs

CS1: Cereno Scientific AB

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Key Companies: COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, and others

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report:



11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Descriptive overview of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

Comprehensive insight into Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension companies Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and barriers

Table of Contents:

1 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Comprehensive Insights

2 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction

3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

4 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis Overview at a Glance

5 Executive Summary of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

6 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Patient Journey

9 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Algorithm, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10 Key Endpoints in Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials

11 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Therapies

12 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Therapies

13 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Attribute analysis

15 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

16 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Opinion Leaders Reviews

18 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Drivers

19 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Barriers

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Disclaimer

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 About DelveInsight

