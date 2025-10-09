Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Projected To Grow By 2034 COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC Anticipated To Lead Market Expansion
"Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market"Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence is expected to rise, driven by aging populations, obesity trends, improved premature infant survival, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, enhanced diagnostics, and rising comorbidities.
The growth of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension (CPH) market is expected to be fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of the disease, increased investment in research and development, and the introduction of innovative therapies over the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.
Additionally, the CPH market report provides in-depth insights into market size, share, epidemiology, emerging treatment options, key drivers and challenges, ongoing clinical trials, strategic collaborations, and the adoption of therapies by leading companies actively contributing to market growth.
Some of the key highlights from the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights Report:
Several leading pharmaceutical companies, including COMPASS Pathways and Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, are actively developing innovative therapies to improve treatment outcomes for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension (CPH).
In January 2025, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company AliveGen USA Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to ALG-801 for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and life-threatening condition marked by elevated blood pressure in the lung arteries, which can result in right-sided heart failure.
In December 2024, Nicox reported the completion of enrollment in China for its Denali Phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NCX470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Screening for the study has also concluded.
In November 2024, MediPrint Ophthalmics shared Phase IIb clinical trial results for LL-BMT1, a novel 3D-printed drug-eluting contact lens delivering bimatoprost and hyaluronic acid continuously. The trial successfully met all Phase IIb endpoints.
The prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension is projected to rise due to aging populations, increasing obesity, improved survival rates among premature infants, environmental and genetic factors, enhanced diagnostics, and a growing incidence of comorbidities.
In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of diagnosed CPH cases in the seven major markets (7MM), representing 42%, followed by Japan at 16%. Within Europe, the UK had the highest number of cases, around 11% of the total 7MM.
The U.S. also led the CPH market in 2023 with an estimated size of USD 15.7 billion, expected to grow further by 2034. Despite a high prevalence-approximately 42,476 thousand cases across the 7MM in 2023-the treatment market remains limited, with few therapies specifically targeting CPH. Emerging treatments, however, are poised to drive significant market growth.
According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.
Strategise your business goals by understanding market dynamics @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Landscape
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview
Chronic pulmonary hypertension (CPH) is a condition marked by elevated blood pressure in the lungs, which places extra strain on the heart and can cause serious symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. The condition is categorized into five groups: Group 1-pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); Group 2-pulmonary hypertension due to left heart disease; Group 3-pulmonary hypertension associated with lung diseases and/or hypoxia; Group 4-chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH); and Group 5-pulmonary hypertension with unclear or multifactorial causes.
Early detection and appropriate treatment are crucial for improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Diagnosis typically involves a combination of clinical evaluation, imaging, and specialized tests. However, challenges can arise because symptoms are often nonspecific and need to be distinguished from other cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. Common diagnostic approaches include echocardiography to assess heart function and estimate pulmonary artery pressures, followed by right heart catheterization for direct measurement. Accurate interpretation can be difficult, particularly when other heart or lung diseases are present, making a comprehensive differential diagnosis essential.
Do you know the treatment paradigms for different countries? Download our Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Sample Report
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Insights
The prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension in the U.S. is expected to rise at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034, beginning from roughly 17,910 thousand cases in 2023.
In Europe, Germany recorded the highest prevalence of chronic pulmonary hypertension in 2023, representing 26% of cases, followed by the UK. In contrast, Spain reported the lowest prevalence, accounting for approximately 15% of the total diagnosed cases that year.
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation
DelveInsight's Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension historical patient pools and forecasted Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence
Age-Specific Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence
Gender-Specific Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalence
Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension
Visit for more @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiological Insights
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook
Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, such as Sildenafil and Tadalafil, reduce the proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells and promote vasodilation. Endothelin receptor antagonists-including Ambrisentan, Bosentan, and Macitentan-help counteract vasoconstriction and inhibit smooth muscle cell growth in the pulmonary arteries. Calcium channel blockers, such as Nifedipine, Diltiazem, and Amlodipine, are also commonly prescribed for PAH management.
Prostacyclins, including Epoprostenol, Treprostinil, and Iloprost, improve functional capacity and survival rates in PAH patients. Similarly, IP prostacyclin receptor agonists activate the prostacyclin pathway and are used in chronic pulmonary hypertension therapy. Endothelin receptor antagonists specifically reduce levels of endothelin-1, a molecule responsible for vasoconstriction and structural changes in pulmonary blood vessels.
PDE-5 inhibitors and soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators target the nitric oxide (NO) pathway, which relaxes pulmonary vessels. By increasing cyclic GMP (cGMP) levels, these drugs enhance vasodilation: PDE-5 inhibitors prevent cGMP breakdown, while sGC stimulators boost cGMP production when NO binds to the sGC enzyme, making both classes effective treatments for PAH.
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Drugs
ADEMPAS (riociguat): Bayer
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Drugs
CS1: Cereno Scientific AB
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Key Companies: COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, and others
For more information, visit Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis , Patient Pool, and Emerging Therapies
Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report:
11 Years Forecast
7MM Coverage
Descriptive overview of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment
Comprehensive insight into Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension marketed and emerging therapies
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension companies
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and barriers
Table of Contents:
1 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Comprehensive Insights
2 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction
3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension
4 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis Overview at a Glance
5 Executive Summary of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension
6 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Market Methodology
7 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Patient Journey
9 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Algorithm, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10 Key Endpoints in Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials
11 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Therapies
12 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Therapies
13 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension: 7 Major Market Analysis
14 Attribute analysis
15 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension
16 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Opinion Leaders Reviews
18 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Drivers
19 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Barriers
20 SWOT Analysis
21 Disclaimer
22 DelveInsight Capabilities
23 About DelveInsight
Related Reports:
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology 2034
DelveInsight's "Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension - Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline 2024
"Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Insights, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market. A detailed picture of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension treatment guidelines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Currency Relaunches Under New Leadership, Highlights 2025 Achievements
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Xone Chain Announces Ecosystem Evolution Following Sunflower Letter
CommentsNo comment