Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Projected To Grow By 2034 Astrazeneca/Circassia, Glaxosmithkline/Theravance/Innoviva, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sunovion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi

"Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Projected to Grow by 2034"Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease companies are Regeneron, United Therapeutics, Verona Pharma, Inmunotek, Tetherex, Novartis, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Vertex, Pulmotect, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market is driven by factors such as rising disease prevalence, increased investments in research and development, and the introduction of innovative therapies over the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.

The market report provides in-depth insights into COPD, including market size, share, epidemiology, emerging therapies, key drivers and barriers, ongoing clinical trials, strategic collaborations, and the adoption of therapies by companies actively contributing to market growth.

Some of the key highlights from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights Report:

Several leading pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca/Circassia, GlaxoSmithKline/Theravance/Innoviva, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sunovion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi/Regeneron, United Therapeutics, Verona Pharma, Inmunotek, Tetherex, Novartis, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Vertex, Pulmotect, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively developing innovative therapies to improve the treatment landscape for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The COPD market was valued at approximately USD 16.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period (2024–2034), driven by rising diagnosis rates and the introduction of novel therapies. According to DelveInsight, around 41% of diagnosed COPD cases in the 7MM were in the United States, while the EU4 and the UK together accounted for roughly 18.6 million cases in 2023.

The 7MM COPD market is primarily segmented into three treatment categories: Monotherapies (e.g., LABA, LAMA), Double Combination Therapies (e.g., LABA + ICS, LABA + LAMA), and Triple Combination Therapies (LABA + LAMA + ICS). Among these, Double Combination Therapies generated the highest revenue in 2023, totaling approximately USD 8.8 billion.

Market growth is further supported by the emergence of more effective therapies, including Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500), FASENRA (benralizumab), and NUCALA (mepolizumab). Key milestones include:



October 2024 – FDA approval of the first monoclonal antibody for COPD

September 2024 – Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent received the first biologic approval for COPD May 2024 – AstraZeneca presented research on major respiratory and immune-mediated diseases at ATS 2024, highlighting studies on benralizumab for COPD treatment

According to DelveInsight, the COPD market is expected to witness significant growth at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overview

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, and treatable respiratory disorder characterized by persistent symptoms and limited airflow. It arises from structural changes in the airways and/or alveoli, often caused by long-term exposure to harmful particles or gases. COPD develops through complex pathological processes, resulting in distinct subtypes with unique features and disease progression patterns. These differences lead to varying rates of exacerbations, degrees of airflow limitation, and levels of lung function impairment, making effective management of the disease a significant challenge.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Insights



According to DelveInsight, there were approximately 44.2 million diagnosed cases of COPD across the seven major markets (7MM) in 2023. The United States recorded the highest prevalence, with an estimated 18.3 million diagnosed cases that year. This number is expected to increase over the forecast period, driven by factors such as rising smoking rates, improved diagnostic capabilities, and heightened patient awareness.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease historical patient pools and forecasted Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence

Age-Specific Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence

Gender-Specific Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Outlook

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, and treatable lung disorder affecting both men and women worldwide. It is marked by airflow limitation caused by airway narrowing, inflammation, mucus accumulation, and lung tissue damage. COPD shares symptoms with asthma, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, and some individuals may experience both conditions.

Mild cases may require little more than smoking cessation, while more advanced stages are managed with therapies aimed at controlling symptoms, slowing disease progression, and reducing complications. Treatment focuses on improving breathing and overall quality of life through a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and supportive approaches. Management is tailored to disease stage, emphasizing symptom relief and infection prevention.

Prevention-especially quitting smoking-is critical to slowing COPD progression. Regular exercise can strengthen respiratory muscles and enhance overall well-being. Pharmacologic management includes maintenance therapies (such as inhaled corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists, and combination treatments) and reliever medications (including short-acting beta-agonists, oral corticosteroids, and nebulized therapies).

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs



Duaklir Pressair (aclidinium/formoterol fumarate): AstraZeneca DUPIXENT (Dupilumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Key Companies: AstraZeneca/Circassia Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline/Theravance, Inc/Innoviva, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, Verona Pharma PLC, Inmunotek, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Novartis, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pulmotect Inc., Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, and others

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report:



11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Descriptive overview of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

Comprehensive insight into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology in the 7MM

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease companies Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market drivers and barriers

