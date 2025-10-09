Syndicate And The City Of Santa Monica Present Tech St. The Largest Tech Week Event In The U.S., Celebrating Innovation, Inclusion & 150 Years Of Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA - Innovation meets culture once again as Syndicate, founded by Lorel Scott, partners with the City of Santa Monica to bring back Tech St., one of the most anticipated tech and culture events in the country. Taking place Monday, October 13, 2025, along Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park, the celebration commemorates the 150th Anniversary of the City of Santa Monica and serves as the official kick-off to LA Tech Week 2025.
Last year, Lorel Scott made history as the first entrepreneur to partner with the City of Santa Monica to close a section of Ocean Avenue for a technology activation - turning the beach into an innovation playground. This year, Syndicate is scaling that legacy, expanding its footprint, partnerships, and programming to unite thought leaders across technology, entertainment, and civic impact.
“This is more than an event - it's a movement,” said Lorel Scott, Founder of Syndicate.“Tech St. represents collaboration, creativity, and the power of community. Santa Monica's 150th anniversary is the perfect moment to celebrate how innovation connects us all.”
