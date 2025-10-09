John Graham Recognized As One Of Washington State's Top Real Estate Agents By Whir Local

Spokane, WA - Oct 09, 2025 - John Graham, Owner and CEO of The Legacy Group Real Estate, has been recognized as one of Washington State's Top Real Estate Agents by Whir Local, a leading community-focused media platform.

This honor underscores Graham's more than two decades of experience in sales, leadership, and mentorship within the Spokane real estate community.

“Being recognized by Whir Local as one of Washington's top real estate agents is an honor, but it's also a reflection of our entire Legacy Group team,” said John Graham.“We're committed to serving Spokane with the same mentorship-driven approach that has defined my career for more than 20 years.”

As one of Spokane's most respected real estate leaders, Graham exemplifies the expertise and dedication that residents seek in today's dynamic housing market. His recognition not only highlights The Legacy Group Real Estate's commitment to exceptional client service, but also his role in guiding buyers and sellers through a housing market where active listings have surged nearly 30% year-over-year.

With more options available to buyers and new opportunities for sellers to stand out, Graham's proven strategies and mentorship-driven guidance have become invaluable for those navigating a competitive market.







About The Legacy Group Real Estate

The Legacy Group Real Estate is dedicated to delivering outstanding real estate services throughout the Inland Northwest. Led by industry leader John Graham, the firm combines deep market expertise with a client-first philosophy, offering personalized support and strategic solutions for both buyers and sellers. Recognized among Spokane's Best Real Estate Agents , The Legacy Group continues to set the standard for excellence in real estate service.