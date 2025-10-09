Erica Norris's Talk Fast Social Joins Forces With Enleaf To Elevate Digital Marketing In Spokane
Spokane, WA - October 9, 2025 - Talk Fast Social, a leading Spokane-based creative agency led by Owner and Creative Director Erica Norris , has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning website design and search marketing agency Enleaf . Together, the two agencies will deliver a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions designed to help businesses in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and beyond grow their online presence.
“Partnering with Adam Chronister and the team at Enleaf has been a true game-changer for our agency,” said Norris.“Their expertise in website design , SEO, and PPC has expanded the depth of our services.”
With small business growth on the rise, 78% of small business owners plan to expand this year according to a recent Goldman Sachs survey, this partnership positions clients to strengthen their digital strategies and drive growth, aligning with national trends where 46% of entrepreneurs anticipate job creation .
About Talk Fast Social
Talk Fast Social is a dynamic creative agency dedicated to transforming brands through innovative storytelling and impactful social media strategies. Led by visionary Owner and Creative Director Erica Norris , the agency specializes in developing tailored content that resonates with audiences and elevates brand presence in a competitive landscape. Committed to fostering authentic connections, Talk Fast Social empowers businesses to express their unique voice and achieve measurable results.
For fresh and culturally relevant social media solutions, visit TalkFastSocial or contact Marketing Manager Sara Fergunsom .
