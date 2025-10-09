Polyols Market Insights: Industry Opportunities, Drivers, Outlook And Trends Research Report

MENAFN - GetNews) The Polyols industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand in polyurethane foams, coatings, and adhesives across automotive, construction, and furniture sectors. Key players such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., and Huntsman Corporation are focusing on bio-based innovations and sustainable production to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

The polyols market was valued at USD 16.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1%. This market research report provides access to critical information such as polyols market growth drivers , market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. Polyols are organic molecules characterized by containing multiple hydroxyl (–OH) groups. In industry, polyols are crucial building blocks used to produce polyurethanes. Since polyols can react with isocyanates to create various end-use polymers in foam, elastomers, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, they are generally classified into two main types: polyether and polyester polyols. Both types possess unique properties suited for different polymer applications.

Download PDF Brochure:

By application, flexible polyurethane foam segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The flexible polyurethane foam segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its numerous uses in comfort, cushioning, and protection across various industries. Flexible foam is made using polyols and is typically characterized by softness, resilience, low density, and adaptability in shape and density. These qualities make it ideal for applications such as furniture seating, bedding, automotive seating, and protective packaging solutions. Several products designed to enhance comfort-such as mattresses, sofas, and automotive seats-have positively impacted the demand for flexible polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is also popular in automotive design, as it can improve ride comfort and reduce weight-and thus fuel consumption. The packaging industry is increasingly utilizing flexible foam for protective cushioning in consumer electronics, appliances, and fragile products.

The growth of the urban population, rising living standards, and consumer demand for ergonomic, durable, and lightweight products are also fueling this segment. Advances in formulation technologies and the increased adoption of bio-based polyols are further supporting the development of sustainable and high-performance flexible foam solutions. Due to its versatility, scalability, and broad range of applications, flexible foam is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment within the polyols market.

By end-use industry, building & construction segment accounted for largest market share in 2024

By the end of 2024, the building & construction segment held the largest market share, as polyols are commonly used in insulation and structural materials. Rigid polyurethane foam, made from polyols, mainly dominates thermal insulation products such as wall panels, roof systems, pipe insulation, and floor insulation due to its superior thermal resistance, dimensional stability, and moisture protection. These qualities make it ideal for energy-efficient building applications. Governments and regulatory bodies across various regions have been promoting energy-saving building practices, leading to increased demand for high-performance insulation materials. Consequently, polyurethane-based systems have gained acceptance in both residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, polyols are now used in construction adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings. The importance of polyols in the Building & Construction segment is significantly rising. Countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are experiencing growth in construction activities, while developed markets are continuously replacing aging infrastructure with energy-efficient materials. As sustainability, energy conservation, and long-term performance become more important, the building & construction segment is likely to remain the dominant sector within the polyols market.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in 2024

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024 due to rapid industrialization, strong demand from major end-use sectors such as construction, automotive, furniture, and packaging, and increasing regional production capacity. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations experienced especially rapid growth in construction, automotive, furniture and packaging sectors that depend on polyurethane products derived from polyols. The construction boom in Asia Pacific, driven by urbanization, infrastructure investments, and housing demand, led to high consumption of rigid polyurethane formulations for insulation and structural applications. Simultaneously, rising living standards and disposable incomes boosted demand for flexible polyurethane foam used in furniture, bedding, and automotive interiors, without affecting overall demand.

The region's competitive edge can be attributed to cost-effective manufacturing, access to raw materials, and government backing for industrial growth, all supported by rising foreign corporate investments that leverage increasing domestic demand and supply chain improvements. The combination of local consumption, investment activities, and a strong economic outlook lays the groundwork for the region to capture the largest share of the global polyols market in 2024. This trend is expected to continue as Asia Pacific remains a crucial part of the global economy and manufacturing growth.

Polyols Companies

The polyols market comprises major players such as DOW (US), Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Shell (UK), Stepan Company (US), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), Repsol S.A. (Spain), PCC SE (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are among the main strategies these key players use to strengthen their positions in the polyols market.

DOW (US) is an American corporation that operates through four business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Packaging & Specialty Plastics, and Corporate. The company's goal is to become the world's most innovative, customer-focused, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company. Its product portfolio covers various categories, including advanced materials, display systems, home care, home improvement, stationery & office supplies, personal safety equipment, roofing granules, and closure & masking systems. DOW supplies its polyols through its Performance Materials & Coatings segment, which provides polyols mainly for polyurethane formulations used in insulation, automotive seating, and consumer goods. With a global presence, the company operates converting & manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It has built a strong global footprint with 91 manufacturing sites in 30 countries.

Inquire Before Buying:

Covestro AG (Germany) is a globally leading producer of high-performance polymer materials, focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions for polyurethane and polycarbonate applications. The company is organized into two main operating segments: Solutions & Specialties and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment handles the production and sale of polyols, including polyether and polyester types. These polyols are essential components in making polyurethane foams and systems used across various end-use industries. By the end of 2024, Covestro operated 48 manufacturing sites across the Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and Americas regions. This extensive geographic presence allows Covestro to stay close to customers, ensure reliable supply chains, and quickly respond to regional market needs. Strategic polyol production facilities in countries such as Germany, the US, and China play a vital role in supporting global growth in polyurethane applications.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.