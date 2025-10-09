Ideas For Halloween Costumes In 2025 Not Just The Usual Suspects

MENAFN - GetNews) Sure, there's still a bit of time to go until spooky season, but ask anyone who lives and breathes the Halloween holiday season, and they'll spell it out nicely for you (or in a poor attempt at a scary voice); start planning your Halloween costumes now! The thing is, if you leave it until the last minute, it all becomes too stressful. Procrastination is a surefire way to suck the fun out of the occasion, especially when it all could have been so easy by getting it sorted early.







Not only that, but you know there's going to be a lot of back and forth on what you're going to wear. Will you go with the traditional scary costume, something cute, or a get-up that will have people laughing? Of course, the other option is just to wear what you did last year and hope nobody notices, but good luck with that.

Whether you're after something downright terrifying or a creative look that will become the envy of the party, we're happy to tell you that you've hit the sweet spot with your Google search. We have you covered with a few ideas that will knock the fangs out of Dracula and the cobwebs off the old and tired Halloween outfits playbook.

Dress Up as Your Favourite Video Game Characters

There are no hard-written rules that Halloween costumes have to be witches, vampires and that ghost-face dude from the Scream movies. In fact, with every year that passes, it's becoming more about general fancy dress, meaning we can where any costume we want. If you're the young and hip type who enjoys video games, you could dress up like some of the iconic characters from your favourite titles.

We're not just talking Mario or Sonic the Hedgehog here, but more creative creations like the mutants from Resident Evil or that evil clown from Twisted Metal. If you've been a gamer for some time, we're sure you can come up with plenty of your own ideas, especially the villains and monsters you've had to slay over the years.

Going as a Family? Dress Up as a Group

If the party invitations have been flooding in from friends of the family, you'll want to make an impression when you and your gang attend. Rather than dressing up individually, why not consider having a connection between the outfits?

You could go as the family in the Incredibles movies, the Addams family or even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, just dont argue over who's going to be Donatello. Other great suggestions include some of the characters from Toy Story or Shrek, but your choice will depend on the age of your children and what their favourites are.

Give People a Laugh

Let's not forget that Halloween is supposed to be a fun time and not just about trick-or-treating and spooking your friends. It's about getting together with friends, having parties and typically enjoying a quality laugh or three. That's where our final idea comes from, as you can be the reason to make people smile, by making the effort to wear funny costumes nobody else has thought of.

You could dress up as Where's Waldo, get your kids wearing makeup and clothes that make them look like a grandpa, or perhaps turn up as one giant Poop emoji. Just imagine the laughter and jokes that come as a result of your Halloween costume.

Have Fun as a Couple

Couple costumes are far from a new idea, but they're still great fun if you can get them right. We're not talking Ken and Barbie or Superman and Lois Lane, but Peter and Lois Griffin from Family Guy, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, or two halves of a peanut and jelly sandwich that, when you hug, creates the complete tasty snack. In short, take some time with your partner to come up with something not done before.

Don't Go Generic, Think Out of the Box

From recreating some of your favorite game character looks to some group family ideas, the above costume ideas won't steer you wrong. They're brave, bold and out of the box, especially when compared to the costumes that have been done to death over the years. The point is to grab the attention, be one of the standouts, and not just blend into the same tired crowd of ghosts, Frankenstein's and giant pumpkins. And please, as we said at the start, don't leave it too late, or you'll end up looking as miserable as the generic outfit you choose.