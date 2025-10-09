403
Russia-Arab Summit Postponed - Kremlin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- An inaugural Russia-Arab summit due to be held next week is to be postponed as a deal based on US President Donald Trump's proposal for Gaza begins to be implemented, according to the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation Thursday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during which they agreed that it would be difficult for some leaders to attend the October 15 event in Moscow.
"It was deemed appropriate to postpone the Russia-Arab summit to a later date that will be agreed upon," the Kremlin said in a statement. (end)
