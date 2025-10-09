Samsung And Dubai International Academy Sign Mou To Establish UAE's First Samsung Certified School

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership empowers educators and students with AI-enabled tools and future-ready skills as Samsung aims to create a network of schools that are leaders in digital education

Dubai, UAE ; October, 2025 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Academy (DIA) in Emirates Hills, officially recognizing it as a Samsung Certified School – the first in the region. The local initiative is part of Samsung's wider education program portfolio, designed to empower students with cutting-edge technology and AI tools.

Through this collaboration, DIA will integrate Samsung devices and AI-powered applications into everyday classroom learning, creating technology-enabled environments that encourage creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving. The initiative also introduces the Samsung Certified Educator credential, with 20 DIA teachers set to undergo specialized training to seamlessly embed digital and AI tools into their curriculum.

In line with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the initiative focuses on fostering responsible and impactful use of AI. Students will engage with Samsung's suite of tools, including Math Solver, Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Sketch to Image, while leveraging features such as S Pen and DeX for hands-on learning. A dedicated Samsung AI Lab will also be established within DIA, equipped with a diverse range of Samsung products to support immersive, cross-curricular projects in coding, AR/VR, AI, and creative design.

By bringing together infrastructure, training, and curriculum integration, the Samsung Certified Schools program ensures that classrooms meets global digital education standards while contributing directly to the UAE's digital transformation journey. At DIA, over 200 students will adopt Galaxy Tabs as their primary learning tools, embedding technology across subjects such as science, math, and the arts. At least ten student-led innovation projects will be launched in the first phase, giving learners opportunities to apply future-ready skills in real-world contexts.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“Education is the foundation of innovation, and with the Samsung Certified Schools program, we are committed to equipping both educators and students with the skills and tools to thrive in a digital-first world. This collaboration with Dubai International Academy reflects not only our investment in advanced technology for the classroom, but also our shared commitment to the UAE's AI Strategy 2031. Together, we are preparing a generation of innovators who can shape the future.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, said,“This milestone as a Samsung Certified School reinforces our vision to lead the way in integrating technology with purposeful learning. By combining our academic excellence with Samsung's technology and global expertise, we can create an ecosystem where students and teachers alike are empowered to innovate, collaborate, and excel. This initiative will leave a lasting impact on our community and help ensure our students are truly future-ready.”

The Samsung Certified Schools program recognizes institutions, educators, and students for excellence in technology adoption and innovation. With DIA's inclusion, Samsung is furthering its vision to create a global network of schools that lead in digital education, ensuring that innovation and AI are not just taught in classrooms, but actively lived every day.