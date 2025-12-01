262 Kashmir Cadets Pass Out from JKLIR Udhampur

Jammu- Over 250 Army recruits from Jammu and Kashmir were formally inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment on Monday.

The 262 young cadets from Kashmir districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar, took oath as soldiers and pledged to defend the nation.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, reviewed the passing-out parade held at the JAKLI Regimental Training Centre in Dhansal.

Families of the soldiers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' in recognition of their support, as they witnessed their sons transform from recruits into dedicated guardians of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Mishra said the recruits would serve not only the uniform but the very essence of India. He congratulated them, describing the event as a powerful reaffirmation of their resolve to safeguard India's sovereignty.