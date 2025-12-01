Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says It Seized Control of Key Village in Ukraine's Donetsk

2025-12-01 07:35:25
(MENAFN) Moscow asserted Monday that its military seized another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, advancing closer to critical administrative and industrial centers.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared in a statement that its forces captured Klynove village, positioned approximately 15 kilometers—roughly 16 miles—southeast of Kramatorsk city, which has served as Donetsk region's administrative hub since Russian forces occupied Donetsk city in 2014.

The village sits about 10 kilometers—6.2 miles—north of Kostiantynivka, an industrial stronghold marking another crucial battlefront between Russian and Ukrainian military units throughout Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials have issued no response to the territorial claim, and independent confirmation remains impossible amid the continuing three-and-a-half-year conflict.

