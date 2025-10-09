Bitcoin Breaks $127K, Cardano's Price Surges, And Blazpay's Crypto Presale Sells 4.5 Million Tokens With A Big Buzz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The crypto market is surging once again, with Bitcoin (BTC) climbing above $127,000 and Cardano (ADA) reclaiming momentum across DeFi platforms, setting the stage for new projects to capture investor attention. Amid this renewed bullish sentiment, Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially launched its Phase 1 presale at $0.006 per token, with 4.5 million tokens sold, marking one of the most closely watched entries into the decentralized finance sector this quarter.









The launch follows a $400,000 private seed round, underscoring early confidence from investors and developers in Blazpay's AI-driven , multi-chain ecosystem. Designed to unify fragmented DeFi tools under one intelligent platform, Blazpay introduces automation, interoperability, and accessibility, three traits now defining the next wave of blockchain innovation.

With Bitcoin driving institutional liquidity and Cardano fueling on-chain DeFi enthusiasm, Blazpay's timing couldn't be more precise. It enters the market as investors actively rotate capital toward utility-backed, automation-ready projects that blend AI and finance into a unified experience.

Presale Progress and Key Details



Phase 1 Token Price:

4.5 Million $BLAZ tokens sold within the initial launch window



Seed Round: $400,000 successfully raised prior to public presale



Phase 2 Forecast: Price increase of up to 25% upon Phase 1 sellout

Presale Status: Live now with limited allocation available



This data-driven, transparent model mirrors the strategies of successful 2023–2024 DeFi launches, blending scarcity mechanics with real-world functionality.

Blazpay's Vision - Seamless and Scalable DeFi

While many early-stage crypto presales launch with only a whitepaper and a vision, Blazpay enters the public market with functioning utilities and a clear roadmap for its AI-integrated DeFi platform. Its goal is straightforward but ambitious: to merge the fragmented layers of decentralized finance into one seamless, intelligent ecosystem.





Multi-Chain Native Access

Blazpay is designed as a multi-chain-native platform, enabling direct interaction across more than 20 blockchain networks. Users can execute swaps, stake assets, and transfer funds across chains without relying on risky third-party bridges or manual configuration.

By removing these traditional friction points, Blazpay ensures faster, safer, and more efficient DeFi access - particularly valuable for users juggling assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and other ecosystems.

This kind of interoperability is fast becoming essential in 2025, as traders and investors demand more fluidity between Layer-1 and Layer-2 protocols.

BlazAI: Automation Meets Intelligence

At the center of the Blazpay ecosystem is BlazAI, an integrated artificial intelligence assistant built to simplify and optimize DeFi operations.

Through BlazAI, users can input natural commands such as:

“Stake my tokens for 30 days,”

“Swap 25% of my portfolio to stablecoins,” or

“Rebalance my positions based on gas efficiency.”

BlazAI then executes these actions instantly using smart contract automation, reducing user error, optimizing for minimal gas fees, and improving time efficiency.

For newcomers, this means navigating DeFi with ease; for experienced traders, it enables automated, cross-chain strategies that were once only possible through advanced scripts or bots.

BlazAI's automation could be a key differentiator, transforming the way users interact with DeFi by making portfolio management as simple as a chat interface.

Market Context - Why Blazpay Launches at the Right Moment

Blazpay's presale arrives as Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) lead a renewed wave of market confidence in October 2025.

Bitcoin recently hit an all-time high above $125,000, now trading around $122,700–$124,000 after a 12% weekly gain fueled by strong ETF inflows and institutional demand. With a $2.47 trillion market cap and resilient trading volume above $68 billion, Bitcoin's sustained momentum continues to lift sentiment across the broader crypto market.

Analysts note that holding above $117,000 could set up the next push toward $135,000 - reinforcing bullish conviction and liquidity for high-growth projects like Blazpay.

Cardano (ADA) has also shown strength, climbing nearly 8% over the past week to $0.85–$0.88 with a $31 billion market cap. Traders are now eyeing the $0.94 resistance, while talk of an upcoming Cardano-based stablecoin has sparked excitement around DeFi expansion and on-chain liquidity.

Together, Bitcoin's institutional resurgence and Cardano's DeFi momentum create the ideal environment for Blazpay's launch. As capital and innovation rotate back into intelligent, utility-driven ecosystems, Blazpay's AI-powered, multi-chain model is emerging at exactly the right moment - positioned to bridge automation, scalability, and real user access across decentralized finance.





Navigating the Blazpay Crypto Presale

For participants considering entry during Phase 1, analysts suggest this is a prime time to put money into the Blazpay presale .

Initial Allocation ($5,000 - Phase 1 at $0.006)

Entering early at $0.006 secures the lowest token price and positions investors for the 25% upside expected in Phase 2. For example, a $5,000 Phase 1 investment would purchase approximately 833,333 tokens, which could be worth $6,250 if Phase 2 launches at $0.0075 - representing a $1,250 gain.

Final Phase Price Prediction

Looking ahead, the final phase of the Blazpay presale could potentially reach $0.16. That means a $5,000 Phase 1 investment at $0.006 could purchase approximately 833,333 tokens, which might be valued at around $133,333 by the last phase, an incredible $128,000+ potential paper gain. Early participation in Phase 1 maximizes upside and positions investors to benefit from the full growth trajectory.

Post Listing Prediction

Based on Blazpay's solid infrastructure and live operational technology, the post-listing price is expected to range between $0.40 and $0.50. For a $5,000 Phase 1 investment at $0.006, this translates to 833,333 tokens potentially being worth $333,000 to $416,000, representing a massive upside for early investors.

With a fully functional platform already live, Blazpay positions its community to capture value immediately once trading begins, highlighting the advantage of entering during the presale. Early participation in Phase 1 maximizes upside and positions investors to benefit from the full growth trajectory.

Why Analysts Are Paying Attention to BLAZ Presale?

Blazpay's early traction stems from several differentiators setting it apart from typical presale narratives:



Scarcity-Driven Model: Limited token supply per phase with progressive pricing.



AI Integration: Active use of machine intelligence to optimize DeFi operations.



Proven Demand: $400K raised before presale launch, signaling investor trust.



Utility Launch Alignment: Live features from day one, not promises on paper.

Market Timing: Aligns with growth narratives around ROSE and AVAX in Q4 2025.



This alignment of market demand, proven utility, and intelligent infrastructure has made Blazpay one of the more closely watched early-stage projects this October.

Conclusion - A New Chapter in DeFi Access Begins

With its Phase 1 presale now live at $0.006, Blazpay has officially opened its doors to early participants. Limited token supply and rising interest from both individual and institutional investors create a sense of urgency, reminiscent of successful early DeFi cycles in past bull markets.

As Blazpay introduces AI automation into DeFi and builds multi-chain interoperability as its foundation, it is rapidly emerging as a project capable of bridging the next evolution of decentralized finance - intelligent, accessible, and efficient.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is a next-generation decentralized finance platform built for both individuals and institutions. Combining AI-driven automation, multi-chain access, perpetual trading, and intelligent portfolio management, Blazpay simplifies DeFi through one unified interface.

With over 1.2 million early community members, 100+ blockchain integrations, and 10 million processed transactions, Blazpay is preparing to become one of 2025's defining projects in the shift toward intelligent decentralized finance.

