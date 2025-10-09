Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing Of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering For Its Client Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a registered direct offering (the“Offering”) of approximately $15 million for its client Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB) (the“Company”), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to certain investors an aggregate of 15,000,000 of the Company's Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0025 per share (the“Shares”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $1.00 per share in a registered direct offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.0025 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $15 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No.333-281668) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 28, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at ... , or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at .

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.5 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .

About Zeta Network Group

Zeta Network Group, is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The company was formerly known as Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zeta Network Group in August 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

