Husband-And-Wife Brand 'Tamooriya' Brings Authentic Saudi And Palestinian Dates To Dubai

EINPresswire/ -- Tamooriya, founded by husband and wife Vasim and Afiya, is redefining how families enjoy dates in the UAE — bringing authentic, farm-fresh Ajwa, Medjool, Sukkari, Safawi, Mabroom, Amber, and Sugai dates from the traditional farms of Madinah and Al-Qassim directly to Dubai.

With 24-hour UAE delivery, 2-to-7-day international shipping, and eco-friendly packaging, Tamooriya delivers freshness, authenticity, and care straight from Saudi farms to homes across the world.

Vasim, who spent nearly a decade in Madinah working directly with date farmers, built strong relationships with the region’s most reputable growers. His deep understanding of how to procure, sort, and preserve premium dates, combined with over 10 years of experience in eCommerce and logistics in the Middle East, has shaped Tamooriya into a trusted source for Saudi dates.

“Living in Madinah and working closely with date farmers taught me what real quality looks and tastes like,” said Vasim Salim, Co-Founder. “At Tamooriya, we bring those same premium Ajwa, Medjool, and Sukkari dates to Dubai with the same care and freshness that they have at the farms — and at prices families can afford.”

“As a mother of two, I’ve always believed that good food starts with natural ingredients,” added Afiya, Co-Founder and Creative Head. “Dates are one of the best superfoods — rich in energy, fiber, and essential minerals. Our goal with Tamooriya is to make nutritious, organic, and family-friendly dates easily accessible to everyone.”

Authenticity from the Heart of Saudi Arabia

Tamooriya’s collection showcases the finest Saudi date varieties:

Ajwa Dates — The legendary Prophet’s dates from Madinah, known for their deep flavor, antioxidant richness, and spiritual significance.



Medjool Dates — The “King of Dates,” large, soft, and caramel-sweet with exceptional texture and natural energy.



Sukkari Dates — Golden, naturally sweet, and loved by children for their honey-like flavor.



Safawi Dates — Dark, smooth, and mildly sweet, perfect for those seeking a balanced taste.



Mabroom Dates — Firm and chewy with a delightful toffee-like finish.



Amber Dates — Large and elegant, ideal for gifting.



Sugai Dates — Premium dates known for their rich, delicate taste and soft texture.



Each date is hand-picked, graded, and stored in cold storage to maintain maximum freshness and quality. Deliveries are made directly from the cold-storage facility, ensuring every customer receives dates that taste exactly as they do at the farm.

Freshness, Affordability, and Personal Care

Tamooriya merges premium quality with affordability by sourcing directly from farmers and overseeing its own packaging and logistics in Dubai. Customers can shop conveniently through Tamooriya or connect directly via WhatsApp, where the team offers personalized support, instant responses, and live delivery updates.

The brand also provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee — if a customer isn’t happy with the freshness or taste, Tamooriya immediately replaces or refunds the order.

This dedication to service, transparency, and customer care reflects Vasim and Afiya’s belief that good food should always be fresh, honest, and accessible.

Sustainability Meets Family Values

Each Tamooriya package is made using eco-friendly, recyclable materials, designed to maintain product freshness while reducing environmental impact. The couple’s passion for living organically extends to every detail of the business — from sourcing natural produce to ensuring sustainable packaging choices.

“We want families to enjoy healthy food that’s kind to both the body and the planet,” said Afiya. “Tamooriya’s dates represent our family’s values — purity, health, sustainability, and love.”

From its Dubai base, Tamooriya now delivers to families worldwide, sharing the authentic flavor of Saudi dates with communities across the UK, Europe, USA, and Asia. Customers abroad receive their packages within 2 to 7 days, maintaining the same cold-stored freshness as local UAE deliveries.

Dates — The Natural Superfood for Every Home

Dates are an integral part of Middle Eastern culture and a true superfood for modern families. Packed with potassium, magnesium, antioxidants, and natural sugars, they help improve digestion, boost energy, and support heart and bone health.

At Tamooriya, dates are not just food — they’re a symbol of heritage, wellness, and togetherness. Every box represents the family’s passion for bringing authentic Saudi dates to homes that value natural nutrition and traditional goodness.