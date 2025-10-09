The Intergroup Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results Higher Segment Income In Hotel And Real Estate, Improved Liquidity Company Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance
|Year Ended June 30, 2025
|Year Ended June 30, 2024
|Net loss (GAAP)
|($
|7,547
|)
|($
|12,556
|)
|Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
|548
|(83
|)
|Add: Interest expense
|13,556
|12,007
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|6,624
|6,320
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|13,181
|5,688
Year-over-year change in EBITDA: +131.7%.
Note: Interest expense reflects the consolidated GAAP amount per the Company's Form 10-K; intercompany/related-party interest between consolidated entities is eliminated in consolidation.
Non-GAAP Cautionary Statement: EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Management uses EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate operating performance and liquidity. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, and our definition of EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss), which is presented with equal or greater prominence above. A reconciliation from GAAP to EBITDA is provided in the table.
About
The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a diversified company with investments primarily in real estate and hospitality and, to a lesser extent, marketable securities. The Company's hotel operations consist of the Hilton San Francisco Financial District, and its real estate portfolio includes multifamily and commercial properties primarily in Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, and California.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks described in InterGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Investor Contact
The InterGroup Corporation
(310) 889-2500 | ...
