Dubai Holding Opens Global Call For Bold Innovators To Join The Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025



Dubai Holding's flagship scale-up programme empowers future-focused entrepreneurs to accelerate circular economy solutions for a resilient future.

Participants will compete for an AED 850,000 prize pool and pilot funding within Dubai Holding's global ecosystem. Dedicated mentorship, expert training and investor access provided in partnership with TECOM Group's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5.

Dubai, UAE,October 2025: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company, operating across 10 sectors and 34 countries, has officially opened applications for the second edition of its global Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025. The flagship programme, delivered in partnership with TECOM Group PJSC's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5, is calling on bold scale-ups from around the world to reimagine how we consume, produce and regenerate resources to drive the transition to a more circular, sustainable future. Entrepreneurs will compete for a prize pool of AED 850,000, with the winning scale-up securing pilot funding and a transformative proof-of-concept opportunity within Dubai Holding's diversified portfolio.

The 2025 edition challenges scale-ups to tackle some of the most pressing circular economy issues across three sub-themes: food loss and waste, resource recovery and regeneration and digital innovation for sustainability. Submissions are open until 25 November 2025, inviting innovators with inclusive, tech-enabled and regenerative solutions that can unlock new value and reduce environmental pressure.

From the global pool of applicants, 15 scale-ups will be selected to enter a 12-week hybrid accelerator, gaining access to dedicated mentorship from industry leaders, masterclasses and workshops designed to sharpen business models and accelerate market entry, investor networks and ecosystem access across Dubai Holding's diverse portfolio and world-class infrastructure and testing environments to validate and scale their solutions.

The journey will culminate in a high-profile Demo Day in 2026, where the top scale-ups will pitch to investors, partners and industry leaders. One winner and two runners-up will be announced, with the winning innovation advancing into real-world, fully funded implementation with Dubai Holding.

The first edition of the accelerator in 2024 attracted 150 submissions from 31 countries. Winners included Othalo (Norway), whose solution upcycles plastic waste into housing; The Surpluss (UAE), which redistributes excess materials across industries; and Midori Network (UAE), which converts plastic waste into construction materials. All three have since forged active partnerships with Dubai Holding, demonstrating the accelerator's ability to catalyse scalable, real-world impact.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, said:“By backing future-forward solutions that can transform industries from the ground up, Dubai Holding is catalysing change that lasts, contributing to stronger communities and a healthier planet. Building on the UAE's vision for a more circular and sustainable future, the Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator enables scale-ups to unlock their full potential in an environment purpose-built for change, progress and impact.”

The programme reflects Dubai Holding's philanthropic mission to empower communities and enterprises to drive sustainable development, alongside its commitment to advancing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

Powered by in5's entrepreneurship ecosystem and designed with execution partner BOLT, the accelerator combines industry expertise, structured training and market access opportunities to help founders refine, adapt and elevate their solutions for scale. Founded by TECOM Group in 2013, in5 has supported more than 1,000 start-ups that have raised over AED 7.8 billion in funding across the technology, media, design and science sectors.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of in5, said:“As Dubai's leading incubator, in5's support for Dubai Holding's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator reaffirms our vision to support entrepreneurs and innovators with resources and guidance to secure their long-term growth. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', we will continue to help start-ups and scale-ups transform their bold ideas into scalable and impactful businesses that drive future sustainability.”

The accelerator welcomes global applications from scale-ups with a functional prototype or Minimum Viable Product, early customer validation or pre-seed to pre-Series A funding. At least one full-time founder must commit to the 12-week hybrid training programme and demonstrate a clear intention to scale within the UAE.

Applications to the Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator are now open until 25 November 2025.



Winner secures proof of concept funded by Dubai Holding and an AED 500,000 prize, with the second and third place scale-ups receiving AED 250,000 and AED 100,000, respectively.

Up to 20 dedicated mentorship hours per scale-up from industry experts.

One-year access to in5 incubation benefits worth AED 90,000 for the top five scale-ups.

15+ masterclasses and workshops on business development, market entry, finance, technical guidance and legal compliance.

Access to 250+ discounted technology apps and platforms. Collaboration potential across Dubai Holding's extensive ecosystem, including Real Estate, Hospitality, Asset Management, Entertainment and Community Management.

Programme highlights: