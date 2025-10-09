E& Enterprise To Redefine CX Excellence Across Public And Private Sectors Across The UAE

Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise, said:“Today, businesses must not only personalise and simplify customer journeys but also navigate increasing cost pressures and operational challenges. By combining Salesforce's leading CX product suite including best in class CRM with engageX's robust solutions and expert consultancy, we're equipping both public and private sectors to break down service silos, anticipate customer needs, and build meaningful, enduring relationships. This solution drives real impact, empowering businesses to deliver value exactly where it counts: at the heart of the customer experience.”

Mohammed Alkhotani, SVP and General Manager for the Middle East, Salesforce said:“This alliance between Salesforce Middle East and e& enterprise is an exciting journey that will allow us to help customers interact and engage with their own clients in a whole new way. Salesforce provides the world leading industry based solutions, and e& enterprise is a very strong brand known for delivering transformational experiences across multiple sectors. Through a combination of our customer centric value propositions, I'm confident we will build some inspiring use cases which optimise the CX experience with an agentic layer.”

The partnership focuses on delivering real, measurable benefits for end customers, including:

●Faster, more responsive service: With integrated CX product suite and local support, businesses can respond to customer needs more quickly and effectively.

● Personalised customer journeys: By leveraging data from Salesforce's advanced tools, businesses can create experiences that feel tailored, relevant, and engaging for every customer.

● Seamless interactions: Offering unified communication and support channels ensures a smoother customer journey, reducing frustration and enhancing satisfaction at every touchpoint.

Through a bundled approach, e& enterprise will integrate Salesforce's CX tools such as Sales Cloud and Marketing Cloud with its own services, such as Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). This offering allows businesses to streamline their customer engagement efforts, reduce internal complexities, and lower costs – all while focusing on what matters most: delivering exceptional service.

For public and private sector executives, the partnership unlocks opportunities to personalise customer interactions and scale operations efficiently. Tailored solutions like CRM + CPaaS and CRM + CCaaS ensure that every customer touchpoint is optimised for impact and ease.

Businesses already using Salesforce will benefit from localised consulting and implementation expertise provided by e& enterprise, maximising their return on existing investments while enhancing their ability to meet evolving customer needs.

This agreement underscores e& enterprise's ongoing commitment to redefining customer experience innovation in the region. TThese products will help ensure businesses can provide their customers with faster, more personalised, and more seamless experiences in every interaction. With a strong international footprint and over 3,000 enterprise customers, engageX continues to empower businesses with seamless, AI-driven customer interactions.